On the couch: Karoline Hanks runs gruelling challenge for turtles

Guest: Lebohang Tsotetsi | Insurance Risks Manager at the South African Insurance Association



Every year at this time scores of road users and holidaymakers will be journeying to various destinations to spend time with their loved ones and friends during the summer vacation and so-called big days. But the sad reality is that - annually - hundreds of lives are lost on national roads over the December/January period.

Given the higher than normal chance of your being involved in an accident over the festive season, the South African Insurance Association is urging motorists to double-check they have sufficient insurance cover.

