On the couch: Karoline Hanks runs gruelling challenge for turtles

Guest: Karoline Hanks | An environmental activist who is passionate about changing human behaviour to move us away from our reliance on single-use plastics. She uses every opportunity to raise awareness of the damage caused by the products we discard irresponsibility – especially the impact of plastic pollution in the ocean.
Guest: Marcus Oberlechner | A member of Moonlight Rhythm Society
Fresh on the music scene, Moonlight Rhythm Society released their melodic jazzy pop single Allison off their debut EP 'Drawing Down The Moon’
While the band may be new the members have been making music for a while. Moonlight Rhythm Society consists of three band members; Peter Gaylord, Marcus Oberlechner, and Andreas Oberlechner who have been together in various band permutations since the mid-1980s.
The band's first single Allison is proving to be a runaway hit as it reaches 1 million plays on Soundcloud.
Guest: Jenny Wright | CEO of Milk Matters, a human milk bank based here in the Mother City
Just as blood transfusion can be a lifeline for the recipient of the blood donation, donor breast milk is a lifeline for the pre-mature babies who receive it.
With South Africa in the grip of a fourth COVID-19 wave there is also expected to be a spike in demand for breast milk donation from hospital neo-natal units... as we've seen during each of the previous waves of the pandemic in SA.
Guest: Lebohang Tsotetsi | Insurance Risks Manager at the South African Insurance Association
Every year at this time scores of road users and holidaymakers will be journeying to various destinations to spend time with their loved ones and friends during the summer vacation and so-called big days. But the sad reality is that - annually - hundreds of lives are lost on national roads over the December/January period.
Given the higher than normal chance of your being involved in an accident over the festive season, the South African Insurance Association is urging motorists to double-check they have sufficient insurance cover.
Guest: Hayley Reichert | A South African who is living in London.
She started a campaign, simply asking those abroad to send money or e-vouchers to friends and family in SA who can then spend the vouchers on experiences like restaurant meals, family days out or hotel stays.
The campaign is running in collaboration with the SA Tourism UK office, the SA Tourism Business Council, and SA Tourism Services Association.
Guest: Seb Matheson | Founder of the Cape Town-based natural sneaker brand Reefer Shoes.
After completing his Philosophy, Politics, and Economics degree at UCT, Seb went on to work in the corporate world. But he wasn't satisfied. He wanted to do something else. After four years in corporate, he quit his job and started Reefer Shoes in 2018.
Just three years later, Reefer Shoes are regarded as one of the most sustainable clothing brands.
Parts of the City, including Woodstock and the city centre were plunged into darkness last night after an overhead line was damaged.
Eskom issued a statement this morning saying operators are currently repairing an overhead line fault on the Acacia-Tafelbaai line.
Operators were dispatched last night for an assessment of the damage to the overhead line. However, upon inspection, additional faults were discovered which required further repairs.
The estimated time for restoration is around 3pm today.
EWN reporter, Saya Pierce Jones gives us an update.
Kyle September is known for his positive upbeat music, and his latest single is no exception. Written by the man himself, Little Things is a vibey pop song about embracing the little things in life that bring us joy. The track is his third release in the past two years and follows in the footsteps of Sweetness and Analog Heart which were both extremely well received and playlisted on most major radio stations nationwide.
Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Guest: Kyle Buckingham | A former Ironman Africa Champion and plant-based athlete, and this summer, he's challenging South Africa to go veggie.
Guest: Campbell Stevenson | Managing Director and Co-Founder of CHEFS Foodhall