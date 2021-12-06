On the couch: Karoline Hanks runs gruelling challenge for turtles

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Veldskoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Interview: The AA on Driver Behaviour over the Festive Season
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:40
Interview: The Commodore of Zeekoevlei Yacht Club wants answers on sewage clean-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felix Scheder-Bieschin
Latest Local
Power outage aftermath: Electrifying photos from City’s cable tunnel Acting General Manager at Eskom Distribution Western Cape Atika Brey gives Refilwe Moloto the latest update. 22 December 2021 8:03 AM
Power restored to all inner city areas as Eskom investigates suspected vandalism The City of Cape Town's mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen and Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones provide an upda... 21 December 2021 4:57 PM
'I'm exercising my right' - Soldier vows to keep fighting SANDF swimming rule Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to SANDF member Strike Dzumba. 21 December 2021 12:52 PM
View all Local
Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling ordering him back to prison Presenter Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia. 21 December 2021 2:22 PM
Leaked audio: Cyril Ramaphosa 'willing to fall on the sword’ to protect ANC Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss trending stories including leaked ANC NEC audio that went viral. 21 December 2021 12:35 PM
Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender elaborates on the court victory and what it means. 20 December 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights. 20 December 2021 6:48 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow. 21 December 2021 11:41 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
On the couch: Karoline Hanks runs gruelling challenge for turtles

On the couch: Karoline Hanks runs gruelling challenge for turtles

6 December 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Karoline Hanks | An environmental activist who is passionate about changing human behaviour to move us away from our reliance on single-use plastics.  She uses every opportunity to raise awareness of the damage caused by the products we discard irresponsibility – especially the impact of plastic pollution in the ocean. 


More episodes from Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Music with Moonlight Rhythm Society

21 December 2021 3:12 PM

Guest: Marcus Oberlechner | A member of Moonlight Rhythm Society

 Fresh on the music scene, Moonlight Rhythm Society released their melodic jazzy pop single Allison off their debut EP 'Drawing Down The Moon’
While the band may be new the members have been making music for a while. Moonlight Rhythm Society consists of three band members;  Peter Gaylord, Marcus Oberlechner, and Andreas Oberlechner who have been together in various band permutations since the mid-1980s.
The band's first single Allison is proving to be a runaway hit as it reaches 1 million plays on Soundcloud. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Breastmilk donation

21 December 2021 2:22 PM

Guest: Jenny Wright | CEO of Milk Matters, a human milk bank based here in the Mother City

Just as blood transfusion can be a lifeline for the recipient of the blood donation, donor breast milk is a lifeline for the pre-mature babies who receive it.
With South Africa in the grip of a fourth COVID-19 wave there is also expected to be a spike in demand for breast milk donation from hospital neo-natal units... as we've seen during each of the previous waves of the pandemic in SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TRAVEL 2: Plan your trips and travel during teh day to reach your destination on time

21 December 2021 2:11 PM

Guest: Lebohang Tsotetsi | Insurance Risks Manager at the South African Insurance Association

Every year at this time scores of road users and holidaymakers will be journeying to various destinations to spend time with their loved ones and friends during the summer vacation and so-called big days. But the sad reality is that - annually -  hundreds of lives are lost on national roads over the December/January period.
Given the higher than normal chance of your being involved in an accident over the festive season, the South African Insurance Association is urging motorists to double-check they have sufficient insurance cover.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TRAVEL 1 - Expat calls for Saffers living abroad to help drive local tourism

21 December 2021 1:57 PM

Guest: Hayley Reichert | A South African who is living in London.

She started a campaign, simply asking those abroad to send money or e-vouchers to friends and family in SA who can then spend the vouchers on experiences like restaurant meals, family days out or hotel stays. 
The campaign is running in collaboration with the SA Tourism UK office, the SA Tourism Business Council, and SA Tourism Services Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Reefer Shoes

21 December 2021 1:52 PM

Guest: Seb Matheson | Founder of the Cape Town-based natural sneaker brand Reefer Shoes.
After completing his Philosophy, Politics, and Economics degree at UCT, Seb went on to work in the corporate world. But he wasn't satisfied. He wanted to do something else. After four years in corporate, he quit his job and started Reefer Shoes in 2018.
Just three years later, Reefer Shoes are regarded as one of the most sustainable clothing brands.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town power outage update

21 December 2021 1:45 PM

Parts of the City, including Woodstock and the city centre were plunged into darkness last night after an overhead line was damaged.
Eskom issued a statement this morning saying operators are currently repairing an overhead line fault on the Acacia-Tafelbaai line. 
Operators were dispatched last night for an assessment of the damage to the overhead line. However, upon inspection, additional faults were discovered which required further repairs. 
The estimated time for restoration is around 3pm today.
EWN reporter, Saya Pierce Jones gives us an update.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Kyle September

20 December 2021 3:13 PM

Kyle September is known for his positive upbeat music, and his latest single is no exception. Written by the man himself, Little Things is a vibey pop song about embracing the little things in life that bring us joy. The track is his third release in the past two years and follows in the footsteps of Sweetness and Analog Heart which were both extremely well received and playlisted on most major radio stations nationwide. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Your rights at roadblock and if you are arrested

20 December 2021 2:51 PM

Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director  at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD 2: Go veggie this festive season

20 December 2021 2:19 PM

Guest: Kyle Buckingham |  A former Ironman Africa Champion and plant-based athlete, and this summer, he's challenging South Africa to go veggie. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD 1: CHEFS Foodhall

20 December 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Campbell Stevenson | Managing Director and Co-Founder of CHEFS Foodhall

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Power outage aftermath: Electrifying photos from City’s cable tunnel

Local

WCED prepares mobile classrooms and teachers to deal with 2022 late arrivals

Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling ordering him back to prison

Politics

EWN Highlights

W Cape Education Dept says it's working hard to make sure learners are placed

22 December 2021 10:38 AM

Mbalula says road fatalities have declined by 3.1% compared to 2020

22 December 2021 9:29 AM

CT mom accused of selling nude pics of child to spend festive season behind bars

22 December 2021 9:15 AM

