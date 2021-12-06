FOOD 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird. 17 December 2021 1:04 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won't be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne. 15 December 2021 4:28 PM
I don't know why the Hawks haven't arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
FOOD 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

FOOD 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

6 December 2021 2:03 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon |Head of content at Eat Out and Food24


Entertainment News: Podcast pick, movies and television

17 December 2021 3:13 PM

To help us with these are:
Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN reporter Chanel September, and
Craig Falk | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

Book Club: The best reads of 2021

17 December 2021 2:11 PM

For our final Book Club of the year, we reflect on some of the authors we’ve spoken to in this slot and share some thoughts on the most memorable reads of the year.  

We also listened to listeners' voice notes on the outstanding books they read over the year in the following categories:
Children's books
Sportsbooks
Non-fiction
Fiction

CHRISTMAS GIFTING: Gifts for kids

17 December 2021 1:58 PM

Guest: Michelle Burke | Executive Director of Sales at Toys R Us
Emoticon Scrapbook & Cards set – R199,90 
Giant Wooden Tumble Tower – R499,90 
Batmobile Ride on 12V – R4 999,90 

On the couch: NASA prepares for telescope launch

17 December 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: Prof. Carolina Odman | Associate Director for Development and Outreach Inter-University Institute for Data-Intensive Astronomy at UWC.

Music with Matt Davies

16 December 2021 3:09 PM

Guest: Matt Davies who has collaborated with Tim Lewis on a song called Shakin' in my boots.

Mustadafin Foundation stationery drive

16 December 2021 2:58 PM

The school year may be over but I’ll bet most of you received a stationery list for 2022 sometime in the last few weeks – and before you set off to do the shopping for it, I’d like to encourage you to consider adding a few extra items to the basket, if you can. The Mustadafin Foundation is once again hosting a stationery collection drive in aid of underprivileged children.  The Back to School Santa Box Drive aims to kit out at least 500 kids with the items they need to tackle the new year. 

Guest: Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem | Director of Mustadafin Foundation

Discount voucher book offers family fun for season

16 December 2021 2:40 PM

Guest: Danielle Raad | One of the creators of The Bucket List Book 

Coffee waste turned into beauty products

16 December 2021 2:29 PM

Guest: Jamie Cleaver is the founder of a new range called Blür Beauty 

Plastic museum

16 December 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Alexandre Tillmans | Founder of  Baz-Art 

CHRISTMAS GIFTING: Fashion and Beauty

16 December 2021 1:56 PM

Guest: Bianca Resnikov | Fashion Guru

Today's ideas
A stainless steel Carol Boyes travel coffee mug in black or white featuring an iconic Carol Boyse line drawing for R399.
A woven Bolga oval shopper basket, by Baba Tree Baskets, hand Made in Ghana, for 980 You can find them at the Oranjezicht city market on Saturdays. Or at the waterfront basket exhibition until the end of Jan or at Design Africa in Woodstock.
The third pick is a gorgeous Maxhosa Africa 3m shawl in a silk and wool jacquard blend available by pre-order online or in-store going for R6800. 

Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC

Local Politics

Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts

Local Opinion Politics

[VIDEO] Firefighters contain blaze above Slanghoek near Kommetjie

Local

EWN Highlights

Political row in Brazil over dystopian film Executive Order
18 December 2021 10:14 AM

18 December 2021 10:14 AM

Root and Malan hit 50s as England fight back in second Ashes Test
18 December 2021 10:02 AM

18 December 2021 10:02 AM

'No food at home': Central African mothers' growing fears amid food crisis
18 December 2021 9:53 AM

18 December 2021 9:53 AM

