FOOD 2: Unframed Ice Cream

The school year may be over but I’ll bet most of you received a stationery list for 2022 sometime in the last few weeks – and before you set off to do the shopping for it, I’d like to encourage you to consider adding a few extra items to the basket, if you can. The Mustadafin Foundation is once again hosting a stationery collection drive in aid of underprivileged children. The Back to School Santa Box Drive aims to kit out at least 500 kids with the items they need to tackle the new year.



Guest: Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem | Director of Mustadafin Foundation

