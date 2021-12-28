Music with Darren Scharneck

Darren Scharneck is a South African POP musician. Hailing from East London, but calls Joburg home these days, he came onto the scene in 2017, with the release of his debut single "Fronting", which was a great success, spending several weeks on the charts. Apart from being a musician, he has a degree in language, media, communications, and culture as well as a part-time model.
But it's his music that we talk to him about today. He's released several since his debut, he's back with a hot new single entitled "Falling".
Guest: Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet with a podcast recommendation
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds on movies we can look forward to this year
Pippa speaks to journalist Glynis Horning about her book, Waterboy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest Renee Smith | Founder of Children AloudLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Doc Maclean | An American musician who does have a strong affinity for South Africa who was born and raised in the Deep South of the USA, in the Mississippi Delta.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jolene Harris | The director at LEAPSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Ceinwen Smith of Ingcungcu Sunbird Restoration
Nadine van Zyl of Communitree
Guest: Dr. Dirk von Delft | Dr. Dirk von Delft, who is a local paediatric surgeon and director of the Paediatric trauma programme at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de SienaLISTEN TO PODCAST