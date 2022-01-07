Entertainment Part 2: What's the latest on the small screen?

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:40
FITNESS with Liezel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Today at 05:10
Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Afcon update
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:25
Why are sewage works smellier than normal?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
City Fave - Any Given Sunday art project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riason Naidoo - Curator - Any Given Sunday
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Van Der Bijl - Head of trade union Solidarity's legal department
Today at 07:20
Will the vaccine mandate at universities be upheld?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Linda Meyer - Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Saheti High School's Savvas Hajiphilippou attains 9 distinctions and 100% in mathematics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Savvas Hajiphilippou - IEB Outstanding Achiever
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Hands Up for Small Business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:49
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
Helping our Fire Fighters
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claire Lotter
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Latest tech things coming in 2022.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Louis CH Fourie - Extraordinary Professor at University Of Western Cape
Today at 10:30
King Qasim on his new album, Furusakura
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Qasim 'King Qasim' Pilwan - Recording artist, singer, songwriter and producer at Independent
Today at 11:35
Why do we loot? What leads us here?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Latest Local
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory John Maytham speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy. 20 January 2022 8:05 PM
Cape Town cycle tour returns to its traditional March date for 2022 edition Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town Cycle Tour race director, Dave Bellairs. 20 January 2022 6:25 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA. 20 January 2022 12:08 PM
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued. 20 January 2022 9:53 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Wesbank is refunding customers it overcharged for more than a decade The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 20 January 2022 3:00 PM
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously. Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque. 18 January 2022 2:25 PM
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11! 18 January 2022 12:50 PM
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers' Refilwe Moloto interviews former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko. 20 January 2022 9:03 AM
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy? Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy. 19 January 2022 2:54 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Entertainment Part 2: What's the latest on the small screen?

Entertainment Part 2: What's the latest on the small screen?

7 January 2022 3:15 PM

Guest: Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine


Music with Tyler Linkman

20 January 2022 3:04 PM

Guest: Tyler Linkman

Over Me is a body of work Tyler has been crafting over the past two years as an independent artist and  is based on personal experiences, in his life

Khuseleka GBV support service launches School Shoes campaign

20 January 2022 2:54 PM

Guest: Xolani Mcoyana

Khuseleka is an NGO, co-founded by Xolani Mcoyana in 2016  which is focused repairing the damages caused by social ills within communities.

Cape Town Cycle Tour

20 January 2022 2:33 PM

Guest: Dave Bellairs | Event Director at The Cycle Tour

Life Hacks - are junk bikes flooding the market?

20 January 2022 2:28 PM

Guest: Steve Hayward | Chairman at Pedal Power Association

Life hacks – second hand bikes 

Happy Home and Garden - Cherise Viljoen: Soil Care in The Heat

20 January 2022 2:04 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen

It’s time to step into the garden and we’re delighted to welcome back our long time horticultural advisor Cherise Viljoen.

On the couch - Geared to Grow

20 January 2022 1:34 PM

Guest: Dylan James

My guest today is in the business of driving hope, he believes that a driver’s license is one of the keys to unlocking better opportunities for job-seekers in this country.  

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler : Dry Cleaners ,Fishpastegate

19 January 2022 3:10 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

           Trudie Broekmann

            Daniel Francis

You can now renew your license at Pick n Pay

19 January 2022 2:17 PM

Pippa Hudson explains how Pick n Pay will soon be helping motorists renew their vehicle licenses.

On the couch - Winter Olympics preview

19 January 2022 1:34 PM

Guest: Cato Louw

I’ve invited our sports reporter Cato Louw to give us an update on the games and to chat about the remarkable Jamaican story. 

Music with Kgethi Nkotsi

18 January 2022 3:04 PM

Guest: Kgethi Nkotsi

 

Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa

Politics

[WATCH] SAPS top brass conduct probe after officers brawl at Belville taxi rank

Local

[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend

Local Lifestyle

JCAC upholds decision that Mogoeng must apologise for Israel comments

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Matric results aren't always a party. Here's where you can go for help

20 January 2022 7:38 PM

Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa

20 January 2022 7:33 PM

