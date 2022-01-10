On the couch: Bartender mentorship

Guest: Brent Perremore | World-Class 2021 champion and co-founder of The Hand-Up Mentorship Programme.
Guests: Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk Producer
Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falcke | Deputy editor of TV Plus magazine
Guest: Dija Ayodele
I’m delighted to welcome as our guest today a British skincare specialist who has just published a book that is so pertinent to South African audiences, called Black Skin – The Definitive Skincare Guide. Her name is Dija Ayodele and she has over a decade’s experience in the beauty industry.
Guests: Tracey McDonald | Publisher
Brandon Grant | Deputy store manager Exclusive Books Canal Walk
Guest: Alice Krige
Such a great pleasure for us to welcome an international guest to our virtual couch today, but although she’s talking to us from the UK, her roots are right here in South Africa.
Guest: Tyler Linkman
Over Me is a body of work Tyler has been crafting over the past two years as an independent artist and is based on personal experiences, in his life
Guest: Xolani Mcoyana
Khuseleka is an NGO, co-founded by Xolani Mcoyana in 2016 which is focused repairing the damages caused by social ills within communities.
Guest: Dave Bellairs | Event Director at The Cycle TourLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steve Hayward | Chairman at Pedal Power Association
Life hacks – second hand bikes