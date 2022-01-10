Food 1: Masterchef SA update

If you're a MasterChef South Africa fan, you will be very pleased to hear that three incredible chefs have been named as the new judges in the highly anticipated fourth season of the competition.

They are celebrated chef, food stylist, and award-winning author Zola Nene, French-born Gregory Czarnecki, who won Eat Out's Chef of the Year award in 2016, and food editor, Justine Drake.

They will guide the contestants through the competition to see who will win the R1 million prize and become the next MasterChef South Africa.

The new season premieres on Monday 28 February 2022 on M-Net at 18h.

To find out more about the new judges and the show, we're joined now by Terja Beney, M-Net’s Commissioning Editor for Season 4.