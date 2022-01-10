Food 2: I Love Coffee

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: National Debt Counsellors' Association
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
MISC INTERVIEW: Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lelona Mbobosi
Abongile Mbaba
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Londie London The Real Housewives of Durban
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Londie London
Latest Local
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel. 21 January 2022 2:48 PM
Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid! Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Volunteer Wildfire Services firefighter and CEO Claire Lotter. 21 January 2022 2:44 PM
View all Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Food 2: I Love Coffee

Food 2: I Love Coffee

10 January 2022 2:08 PM

Guest: Gary Hopkins | Social Entrepreneur And Founder at I Love Coffee


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment

21 January 2022 3:14 PM

Guests: Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk Producer

             Chanel September | EWN reporter 

             Craig Falcke | Deputy editor of TV Plus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness - Focus on black skincare

21 January 2022 2:33 PM

Guest: Dija Ayodele

I’m delighted to welcome as our guest today a British skincare specialist who has just published a book that is so pertinent to South African audiences, called Black Skin – The Definitive Skincare Guide.  Her name is Dija Ayodele and she has over a decade’s experience in the beauty industry.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute To Meatloaf

21 January 2022 2:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Events Diary

21 January 2022 2:04 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club - YA fiction

21 January 2022 1:50 PM

Guests: Tracey McDonald | Publisher

              Brandon Grant | Deputy store manager Exclusive Books Canal Walk  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Alice Krige

21 January 2022 1:34 PM

Guest: Alice Krige

Such a great pleasure for us to welcome an international guest to our virtual couch today, but although she’s talking to us from the UK, her roots are right here in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Tyler Linkman

20 January 2022 3:04 PM

Guest: Tyler Linkman

Over Me is a body of work Tyler has been crafting over the past two years as an independent artist and  is based on personal experiences, in his life

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khuseleka GBV support service launches School Shoes campaign

20 January 2022 2:54 PM

Guest: Xolani Mcoyana

Khuseleka is an NGO, co-founded by Xolani Mcoyana in 2016  which is focused repairing the damages caused by social ills within communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour

20 January 2022 2:33 PM

Guest: Dave Bellairs | Event Director at The Cycle Tour

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks - are junk bikes flooding the market?

20 January 2022 2:28 PM

Guest: Steve Hayward | Chairman at Pedal Power Association

Life hacks – second hand bikes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

EWN Highlights

Global COVID cases and deaths soar, but signs of slowdown

21 January 2022 8:47 PM

Gauteng paramedics march against attacks by criminals

21 January 2022 8:11 PM

Mali bids state farewell to ex-president Keita

21 January 2022 7:58 PM

