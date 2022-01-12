On the couch: Glyphosate pesticide use

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson. 25 January 2022 9:04 PM
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show. 25 January 2022 8:03 PM
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch. 25 January 2022 4:12 PM
8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 25 January 2022 2:14 PM
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener 25 January 2022 1:32 PM
'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa. 25 January 2022 11:32 AM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web. 25 January 2022 2:32 PM
R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder US woman hits the jackpot after finding a winning lottery ticket worth $3 000 000 in the junk folder of her email 25 January 2022 11:22 AM
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 25 January 2022 8:51 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
John Maytham on woodstock: "It’s an explosion of colour and shape and beauty" Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock. Read a... 25 January 2022 5:23 PM
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch. 25 January 2022 4:12 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch: Glyphosate pesticide use

On the couch: Glyphosate pesticide use

12 January 2022 1:47 PM

An environmental group in Noordhoek has been calling on the City of Cape Town to stop using herbicides containing Glyphosate to control weeds in the area.
It says there is evidence that the product found notably in a pesticide called Roundup, is dangerous for both fauna and flora in the ecologically sensitive region.
This includes the endangered Western Leopard Toad.  To find out more, we're joined by Glenn Ashton, of the Noordhoek Environmental Action Group.


Music with Vaughn Prangley

25 January 2022 3:35 PM

Guest: Musician Vaughn Prangley | 17-year-old singer/songwriter and guitarist 

Park Run South Africa

25 January 2022 3:28 PM

Guest: Bruce Fordyce | CEO of Park Run SA

Family Matters: How to Get Over Being Young

25 January 2022 2:43 PM

Guest: Charlotte Bauer | Author of the book How to Get Over Being Young: A Rough Guide to Midlife

Travel 2: Rust en Vreugd museum reopens

25 January 2022 2:13 PM

Guest: Esther Esmyol who is curator for Social History Collections at Iziko Museums. 

Travel 1: Cape Town Carnival is back

25 January 2022 1:54 PM

Guest: Brad Baard | Creative Director of the Cape Town Carnival

On the couch with Marlon Parker

25 January 2022 1:42 PM

Guest: Marlon Parker | Co-founder of RLabs

Marlon Parker founded RLabs, a non-profit organisation based in Bridgetown which aims to empower the local community using technology and innovation to unlock economic opportunities.
Recently RLabs was named Social Innovator of the Year by the Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, recognising not just its existing impact but also its potential for future global reach.

Music with Bye Beneco

24 January 2022 3:10 PM

In today's music segment we feature the sounds of the music group, Bye Beneco.
Their music has been given so many different labels and described as so many different genres. 
 From eclectic dream-pop to dreamy indie-pop, cosmic-disco, and even neon psychedelic. 
Having had three consecutive European tours since 2016, the band has seen immense success, playing renowned international festivals like Barcelona’s leading arts festival Primavera Sound. 
The group is back with a new single called, Devl Eyes.
We speak to one of the band members Lenny-Dee Nielson.

Legal Talk: Rental property with Marlon Shevelew

24 January 2022 2:58 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated  

Restaurant News with Eat Out

24 January 2022 1:57 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat Out and Food24

Today's stories:
Picnics in Winelands 
Dining in Khayelitsha 
Homemade Fishpaste 

On the couch: Doctor Will Explain You now lecture series

24 January 2022 1:44 PM

Guests
Mark Anderson | Principal of the Koa Academy
Dr. James Brown | Medical Science Researcher and Consultant for World Rugby

Trending

Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'

Lifestyle Business

Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz

Politics Local

[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting

World

EWN Highlights

Sudan frees medics held in crackdown on anti-coup protests

25 January 2022 8:26 PM

Scopa looks into Ramaphosa and alleged use of public funds for ANC activities

25 January 2022 8:24 PM

Malema: Disbandment of Limpopo structures was due to low votes during LGE

25 January 2022 7:57 PM

