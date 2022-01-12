Car Talk: Reviewing the Lexus ES 300 Hybrid

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena of www.cars.co.za
Guest: Bradley Prince | A member of the Cape Town-based music group, The Pedestrians.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: KFM Presenter Brandon LeighLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa catches up with Angela Gorman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fashion Guru Bianca ResnekovLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jellyfish expert Krish LewisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jenny Webster | The founder of a platform called C-U-R-able which offers advice, support, and helpful devices for the newly visually impaired and to those who want to work towards a more inclusive society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Justin Drake | Fresh Living editor and Maste3rchef judgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Janine Larmuth bought an R1299 Graco baby feeding chair from Baby City, Somerset West, in November. She emailed Wendy about her case.
Car Review: LandRover Defender
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.LISTEN TO PODCAST