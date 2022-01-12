Consumer Talk: Is there anything in SA law which makes it illegal to tattoo under 18s?

Guests:
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Natasha Wells van der Merwe | Aunt of the 17-year-old
Trudie Broekmann | Consumer attorney
Guest: Musician Vaughn Prangley | 17-year-old singer/songwriter and guitarist
Guest: Bruce Fordyce | CEO of Park Run SA
Guest: Charlotte Bauer | Author of the book How to Get Over Being Young: A Rough Guide to Midlife
Guest: Esther Esmyol who is curator for Social History Collections at Iziko Museums.
Guest: Brad Baard | Creative Director of the Cape Town Carnival
Guest: Marlon Parker | Co-founder of RLabs
Marlon Parker founded RLabs, a non-profit organisation based in Bridgetown which aims to empower the local community using technology and innovation to unlock economic opportunities.
Recently RLabs was named Social Innovator of the Year by the Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, recognising not just its existing impact but also its potential for future global reach.
In today's music segment we feature the sounds of the music group, Bye Beneco.
Their music has been given so many different labels and described as so many different genres.
From eclectic dream-pop to dreamy indie-pop, cosmic-disco, and even neon psychedelic.
Having had three consecutive European tours since 2016, the band has seen immense success, playing renowned international festivals like Barcelona’s leading arts festival Primavera Sound.
The group is back with a new single called, Devl Eyes.
We speak to one of the band members Lenny-Dee Nielson.
Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat Out and Food24
Today's stories:
Picnics in Winelands
Dining in Khayelitsha
Homemade Fishpaste
Guests
Mark Anderson | Principal of the Koa Academy
Dr. James Brown | Medical Science Researcher and Consultant for World Rugby