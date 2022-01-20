On the couch - Geared to Grow

Guest: Dylan James
My guest today is in the business of driving hope, he believes that a driver’s license is one of the keys to unlocking better opportunities for job-seekers in this country.
In today's music segment we feature the sounds of the music group, Bye Beneco.
Their music has been given so many different labels and described as so many different genres.
From eclectic dream-pop to dreamy indie-pop, cosmic-disco, and even neon psychedelic.
Having had three consecutive European tours since 2016, the band has seen immense success, playing renowned international festivals like Barcelona’s leading arts festival Primavera Sound.
The group is back with a new single called, Devl Eyes.
We speak to one of the band members Lenny-Dee Nielson.
Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates IncorporatedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat Out and Food24
Today's stories:
Picnics in Winelands
Dining in Khayelitsha
Homemade Fishpaste
Guests
Mark Anderson | Principal of the Koa Academy
Dr. James Brown | Medical Science Researcher and Consultant for World Rugby
Guest: Anesca Roodt | Public Relations Officer for Cape Winelands MunicipalityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk Producer
Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falcke | Deputy editor of TV Plus magazine
Guest: Dija Ayodele
I’m delighted to welcome as our guest today a British skincare specialist who has just published a book that is so pertinent to South African audiences, called Black Skin – The Definitive Skincare Guide. Her name is Dija Ayodele and she has over a decade’s experience in the beauty industry.
Guests: Tracey McDonald | Publisher
Brandon Grant | Deputy store manager Exclusive Books Canal Walk