Life Hacks - are junk bikes flooding the market?

In today's music segment we feature the sounds of the music group, Bye Beneco.

Their music has been given so many different labels and described as so many different genres.

From eclectic dream-pop to dreamy indie-pop, cosmic-disco, and even neon psychedelic.

Having had three consecutive European tours since 2016, the band has seen immense success, playing renowned international festivals like Barcelona’s leading arts festival Primavera Sound.

The group is back with a new single called, Devl Eyes.

We speak to one of the band members Lenny-Dee Nielson.

