Khuseleka GBV support service launches School Shoes campaign

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Springbok Damian Willemse raising funds to plant trees in his home surburb
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Damian Willemse
Today at 11:15
You Can Now Dismiss An Employee If They Refuse A COVID-19 Vaccinations
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johnny Goldberg - CEO at Global Business Solutions
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenny Webster
Today at 14:40
Tats 4 Tails
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brandon Leigh
Today at 14:50
Music with the Pedestrians
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bradley Prince
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Tourists in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 16:05
The next attempt to get committee chairs elected
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Beyond its exceptional beauty, Kruger National Park is on the ropes and hurting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 17:05
DA calls on Energy Department to explore the rationalisation of the fuel tax system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
Latest Local
'I'm more at peace with death since my mum and I made each other’s caskets' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to British journalist Laura Dodsworth. 27 January 2022 10:42 AM
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help. 27 January 2022 10:27 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.... 27 January 2022 8:43 AM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron. 26 January 2022 11:58 AM
Americans take over from Brits and Germans as South Africa’s top tourist source Refilwe Moloto interviews Acting US Consul General in Cape Town Will Stevens. 27 January 2022 9:11 AM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
In ? we trust For a growing group of people that answer is no-one 26 January 2022 7:15 PM
SA home snack buying spiked 43% since WFH and lockdown Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You Heard about the way in which our eating habits have changed during lockdown.  27 January 2022 7:16 AM
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 2:05 PM
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners' Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 26 January 2022 12:27 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Khuseleka GBV support service launches School Shoes campaign

Khuseleka GBV support service launches School Shoes campaign

20 January 2022 2:54 PM

Guest: Xolani Mcoyana

Khuseleka is an NGO, co-founded by Xolani Mcoyana in 2016  which is focused repairing the damages caused by social ills within communities.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: Stores that don’t follow the rules of the CPA on returns

26 January 2022 3:19 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Janine Larmuth bought an R1299 Graco baby feeding chair from Baby City, Somerset West, in November. She emailed Wendy about her case.

Car Talk with with Ernest Page

26 January 2022 2:26 PM

Car Review: LandRover Defender

 

Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs

26 January 2022 2:21 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across South Africa

26 January 2022 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

On the couch: Quote this woman

26 January 2022 1:45 PM

Guest: Kathy Magrobi | Founder of Quote This Woman. 

Kathy constructed this platform to make it easier for journalists to find expert female voices in whatever field they might need them. 

Music with Vaughn Prangley

25 January 2022 3:35 PM

Guest: Musician Vaughn Prangley | 17-year-old singer/songwriter and guitarist 

Park Run South Africa

25 January 2022 3:28 PM

Guest: Bruce Fordyce | CEO of Park Run SA

Family Matters: How to Get Over Being Young

25 January 2022 2:43 PM

Guest: Charlotte Bauer | Author of the book How to Get Over Being Young: A Rough Guide to Midlife

Travel 2: Rust en Vreugd museum reopens

25 January 2022 2:13 PM

Guest: Esther Esmyol who is curator for Social History Collections at Iziko Museums. 

Travel 1: Cape Town Carnival is back

25 January 2022 1:54 PM

Guest: Brad Baard | Creative Director of the Cape Town Carnival

Trending

Americans take over from Brits and Germans as South Africa’s top tourist source

Business

Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron

Politics Local

Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs

Business

EWN Highlights

Advocate to lead investigation into allegations against MEC Fritz

27 January 2022 10:08 AM

Labour Dept DG Lamati relieved to have UIF's Maruping back from suspension

27 January 2022 9:59 AM

NW protest in Ledig causes pupils to miss school for three days

27 January 2022 9:44 AM

