On the couch with Marlon Parker

Guest: Marlon Parker | Co-founder of RLabs
Marlon Parker founded RLabs, a non-profit organisation based in Bridgetown which aims to empower the local community using technology and innovation to unlock economic opportunities.
Recently RLabs was named Social Innovator of the Year by the Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, recognising not just its existing impact but also its potential for future global reach.
Guest: Piano man Jason Reolon | Founder of the band Mr. Keys and Funky Munks.
Guest: Toni Carroll | Founder of the MyBeautyLuv range which offers supplements to support your best hair, skin, and overall well-being. She's with us to chat about some of the key innovations she thinks will start gaining popularity this year, and some of the old faithful that never goes out of fashion.
Guest: Angelo d'Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.
Kirsten Neuschafer quietly sailed into Cape Town harbour this week, and she still has her sights set on the big round-the-world adventure.
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Guest: Motoring journalist Ernest Page
In the news: Kyalami Nine Hour