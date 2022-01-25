Family Matters: How to Get Over Being Young

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: World Cancer Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram - Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:10
The role of the Chief Justice
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 05:46
Ethiopian Airlines to restart flights after deadly 2019 crash
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 06:10
Interview: World Read Aloud Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katie Hudson - Acting Director at Nal'Ibali
Today at 06:25
Wanderlust Wednesday: Will the petrol price hike hit your road trip?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sagie Moodley
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Part 2 of Zondo commission report released
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rudie Heyneke - Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 07:20
Judicial Service Commission Interviews for Chief Justice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: What are the requirements for admission to med school in South Africa?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Prof Lionel Green-Thompson - Dean of Health Sciences at UCT
Dr Naasif Van Der Skyf - Head Of Internal Medicine at at Victoria hospital
Today at 09:15
Navigating asymptomatic Corona at work
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Is sales in armour plated cars on the rise?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
The History of Cape Town Trains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Williams - Associate Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 10:30
Air travel's uncertain future: An SAA and Kenyan partnership could mean.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eric Njoya
Today at 11:05
Profile: Brent Walters - Western Cape Education HOD
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent Walters
Latest Local
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
We welcome end to rotational classes but DBE must tackle overcrowding - Naptosa Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel. 1 February 2022 2:49 PM
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener. 1 February 2022 2:27 PM
View all Local
2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. 1 February 2022 12:27 PM
Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Robert Maake from the Department of Energy. 1 February 2022 10:58 AM
W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment' Colin Deiner of the Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at W Cape Government explains to Refilwe Moloto. 1 February 2022 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Business
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car. 1 February 2022 1:21 PM
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN. 1 February 2022 12:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet. 1 February 2022 10:29 AM
North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 1 February 2022 8:49 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Family Matters: How to Get Over Being Young

Family Matters: How to Get Over Being Young

25 January 2022 2:43 PM

Guest: Charlotte Bauer | Author of the book How to Get Over Being Young: A Rough Guide to Midlife


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Khokho Madlala

1 February 2022 3:10 PM

Today we feature the sounds of KZN-born songstress Khokho Madlala.
Samkelisiwe “Khokho” Madlala, is a South African songwriter, recording artist, and composer. who hails from Port Shepstone, 140km south of Durban. Having started singing in several choirs, her career took off in 2004 when she began doing professional performances. 

Family Matters: Dummies' guide to Tik Tok

1 February 2022 3:03 PM

Guest: Dean McCoubrey | Founder at MySocialLife

Travel: Goedverwacht Awakens

1 February 2022 2:08 PM

Guest: Lorraine Cornelius | Chairperson of Goedverwacht Awakens as well as Chief of the Traditional Council.

13h30 Brain of Cape Talk Execution: A sudden death win

1 February 2022 2:02 PM
On the couch with The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar in Khayelitsha

1 February 2022 1:58 PM

Guest: Spelo Jalivan | The founder of The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar

Music with Vuvu Kumalo

31 January 2022 3:18 PM

In today's music segment we feature the sounds of a local muso, Vuvu Khumalo.
Along with other Cape Town-based musicians, Vuvu will participate in Valentine's special concert next month. It's an event that gives local artists a platform to showcase their talents.
The likes of Keanu Harker, Tye Platinum, and Jarred Rickets will all be performing as part of the Come Dine @ Infinity World in Paarden Island on Sunday13 February 2022. 

Vintage with Love fundraiser

31 January 2022 3:14 PM

Guest: Debbie Smuts | Cape Town Event Organizer at Vintage With Love

Legal Talk: Private prosecutions

31 January 2022 2:57 PM

Guest: Eunice  Masipa  | Director  at Masipa Attorneys

Food 2: Healthier Family for Life

31 January 2022 2:34 PM

Guest: Donna Crous | A South African health coach who these days finds herself based in Jersey in the Channel Islands.  Pippa spoke to her about her book “A Healthier Family for Life – stress-free feasts for a multi-diet family.”  

Food 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

31 January 2022 2:21 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat Out and Food24

