Happy Home and Garden: Jellyfish

Guest: Jellyfish expert Krish Lewis
Today we feature the sounds of KZN-born songstress Khokho Madlala.
Samkelisiwe “Khokho” Madlala, is a South African songwriter, recording artist, and composer. who hails from Port Shepstone, 140km south of Durban. Having started singing in several choirs, her career took off in 2004 when she began doing professional performances.
Guest: Dean McCoubrey | Founder at MySocialLife
Guest: Lorraine Cornelius | Chairperson of Goedverwacht Awakens as well as Chief of the Traditional Council.
Guest: Spelo Jalivan | The founder of The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar
In today's music segment we feature the sounds of a local muso, Vuvu Khumalo.
Along with other Cape Town-based musicians, Vuvu will participate in Valentine's special concert next month. It's an event that gives local artists a platform to showcase their talents.
The likes of Keanu Harker, Tye Platinum, and Jarred Rickets will all be performing as part of the Come Dine @ Infinity World in Paarden Island on Sunday13 February 2022.
Guest: Debbie Smuts | Cape Town Event Organizer at Vintage With Love
Guest: Eunice Masipa | Director at Masipa Attorneys
Guest: Donna Crous | A South African health coach who these days finds herself based in Jersey in the Channel Islands. Pippa spoke to her about her book "A Healthier Family for Life – stress-free feasts for a multi-diet family."
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat Out and Food24