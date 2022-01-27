Music with The Pedestrians

Guest: Bradley Prince | A member of the Cape Town-based music group, The Pedestrians.
1) Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet offers a podcast suggestion
2) EWN's Chanel September suggests movies for this weekend
3) Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine, Craig Falck with the latest on the small screen
Pippa speaks to Dr. Chantelle Scott who has a Ph.D. in human genetics and is a registered genetic counsellor with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicole Mansour | Co-author of the book, Resilience. The book features photos of the women, as well as their personal stories of the cancer battle, told in their own words. And through honest first-hand accounts, the aim is to draw awareness to cancer and preventative health measures, but also to allow those who have experienced it, to feel a little less alone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Betty Badibanga | Cape Town regional coordinator of Look Good, Feel Better, an international programme that offers free workshops to cancer patients to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of chemo and radiotherapy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Alison Tucker and she’s a brand marketing specialist who runs her own consulting business out of Durban. Her book is called My Best Worst Year – a Breast Cancer Story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Piano man Jason Reolon | Founder of the band Mr. Keys and Funky Munks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cape Town 10’s
Under The Trees Market in Constantia
Market in Edgemead in aid of Klinefelter's syndrome
Popcorn, a picnic, and a movie under the stars at Nederburg in Paarl
PROTEGE Art Exhibition at V&A Waterfront
Love! Valour! Compassion!
Beethoven at the Baxter
Luna Paige in concert
Guest: Toni Carroll | Founder of the MyBeautyLuv range which offers supplements to support your best hair, skin, and overall well-being. She’s with us to chat about some of the key innovations she thinks will start gaining popularity this year, and some of the old faithful that never goes out of fashion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.LISTEN TO PODCAST