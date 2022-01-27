Music with The Pedestrians

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Dr's Surgery - Q and A with Dr Charl
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 08:10
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors pre rec
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Curve Model and Influencer Junette Syster
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Junette Syster
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Sheree Pieterse
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sheree Pieterse
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Latest Local
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher. 4 February 2022 1:48 PM
'We can't continue to invisibilise people' - Census 2022 slammed over exclusion Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to human rights advocate Steve Letsike. 4 February 2022 12:53 PM
View all Local
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Business
We interview the original Wedwo kid… now middle-aged Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid. 4 February 2022 2:46 PM
'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to copywriter Tiffany Markman. 4 February 2022 10:52 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill. 4 February 2022 11:32 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Music with The Pedestrians

Music with The Pedestrians

27 January 2022 3:48 PM

Guest: Bradley Prince |  A member of the Cape Town-based music group, The Pedestrians.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment Feature: Podcasts, movies and television

4 February 2022 3:13 PM

1) Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet offers a podcast suggestion

2) EWN's Chanel September suggests movies for this weekend

3) Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine, Craig Falck with the latest on the small screen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Genetic testing and its role in cancer prevention and treatment

4 February 2022 2:52 PM

Pippa speaks to Dr. Chantelle Scott who has a Ph.D. in human genetics and is a registered genetic counsellor with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Photography book for cancer survivors

4 February 2022 2:20 PM

Guest: Nicole Mansour | Co-author of the book, Resilience. The book features photos of the women, as well as their personal stories of the cancer battle, told in their own words. And through honest first-hand accounts, the aim is to draw awareness to cancer and preventative health measures, but also to allow those who have experienced it, to feel a little less alone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Look Good Feel Better

4 February 2022 2:11 PM

Guest: Betty Badibanga | Cape Town regional coordinator of Look Good, Feel Better, an international programme that offers free workshops to cancer patients to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of chemo and radiotherapy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

13h30 Dischem Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 8

4 February 2022 2:00 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Alison Tucker's breast cancer story

4 February 2022 1:52 PM

Alison Tucker and she’s a brand marketing specialist who runs her own consulting business out of Durban.  Her book is called My Best Worst Year – a Breast Cancer Story. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Mr Keys and the Funky Munks

3 February 2022 3:22 PM

Guest: Piano man Jason Reolon | Founder of the band Mr. Keys and Funky Munks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This week's Events Diary

3 February 2022 3:17 PM

Cape Town 10’s 
Under The Trees Market in Constantia 
Market in  Edgemead in aid of Klinefelter's syndrome 
Popcorn, a picnic, and a movie under the stars at Nederburg in Paarl
PROTEGE Art Exhibition at V&A Waterfront 
 Love! Valour! Compassion! 
Beethoven at the Baxter 
Luna Paige in concert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks: Beauty Trends for 2022

3 February 2022 2:43 PM

Guest: Toni Carroll | Founder of the MyBeautyLuv range which offers supplements to support your best hair, skin, and overall well-being. She’s with us to chat about some of the key innovations she thinks will start gaining popularity this year, and some of the old faithful that never goes out of fashion. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden: DIY with Angelo

3 February 2022 2:12 PM

Guest: Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co

World Politics Business

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

Local Opinion Politics Elections

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Officer killed in shootout during cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

4 February 2022 8:30 PM

COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of ebbing, according to AFP data

4 February 2022 7:21 PM

PP welcomes ruling allowing legal representation at impeachment hearing

4 February 2022 7:20 PM

