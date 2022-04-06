On the couch: Travelling through Africa with Dot Bekker and Blue Belle

Guest: Solo female traveller Dot Bekker
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Guest: Owain Tudor | Director of the company called EIDO.
Author Nozuko Siyotula is a qualified attorney who is currently serving as a diplomat in China.
Sandile Mkhize is an ambassador for the Wings of Life Run in South Africa. He was a promising young model, still in his 20s, when his life was changed overnight by a motorbike accident in 2013. He broke his back in 3 places and was left paralysed from the chest down.
Guest: Loren Smith | A music consultant and a paralegal.
The Riverine Rovers are a group of Capetonians who are doing their best to keep their local environment in pristine condition - specifically the Lower Silvermine Wetland which is located between Fish Hoek and Clovelly. Pippa speaks to Martin Scholtz who is a management committee member of the Riverine Rovers.
Guest: Robert Mcdonald | HOD at Provincial Social Development Department
Guest: Angelo d'Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.
Chris Venter | Blind activist
Dr. John Philander | Principal at Athlone School for the Blind
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler. We're going to be sharing advice on how to avoid falling victim to the latest fraud techniques – including looking at Transunion's response to the recent hack.