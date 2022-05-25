On the couch: Riaan Manser and Murray Williams: My First African Adventure

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller. 9 June 2022 6:52 PM
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022 John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project. 9 June 2022 5:55 PM
President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect In a statement on Thursday, the president said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic... 9 June 2022 5:23 PM
View all Local
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal' The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegati... 9 June 2022 3:08 PM
View all Politics
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Business
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community. 9 June 2022 8:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections. 8 June 2022 4:12 PM
Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El Salvador 6 June 2022 6:11 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health' The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal us... 9 June 2022 12:45 PM
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York. 8 June 2022 5:57 PM
View all World
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch: Riaan Manser and Murray Williams: My First African Adventure

On the couch: Riaan Manser and Murray Williams: My First African Adventure

25 May 2022 1:42 PM

25 May 2022 1:42 PM

Guests
Riaan Manser | Adventurer
Murray Williams | News24 Reporter


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Wouter van de Venter

9 June 2022 3:18 PM

Wouter van de Venter is an Afrikaans musician who studied music, performing arts, and jazz at Pretoria Technikon.

Mdzananda Youth Day Dog Walk

9 June 2022 2:55 PM

Guest: Marcelle du Plessis | Spokesperson for Mdzananda Animal Clinic 

Life Hacks: Learning Sign Language

9 June 2022 2:47 PM

Guests:
Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed | Western Cape provincial Director of DEAF SA
Marsanne Neethling | Sign Language interpretor 

Happy Home and Garden: Compostable packaging

9 June 2022 2:05 PM

Guest: Melanie  Ludwig | Chairperson at Organics Recycling Association of South Africa

On the couch: Matie alumnus receives medal for bravery in London

9 June 2022 1:50 PM

Guest: Brandon Visser | He was recently awarded a bronze medal by the Royal Humane Society, in recognition of a courageous rescue which he carried out about a year ago, saving the life of a complete stranger. 

What does ComAir's liquidation mean for the consumer?

9 June 2022 1:46 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk: Grocery shopping and how you can stretch your budget

8 June 2022 3:15 PM

Guests

8 June 2022 3:15 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Erica Liebenberg | Editor of JustMoney.co.za  
Cindy Poluta | EWN Sports editor

Car Talk with Ernest Page: Suzuki is now South Africa's best-selling car brand in May

8 June 2022 2:12 PM

Ernest is a RETIRED stunt driver and motoring journalist based in Cape Town, he has a successful YouTube channel and Facebook page called Performance with Page. 

On the couch: Frank Solomon as we mark World Oceans Day

8 June 2022 1:54 PM

Guests

1)  Frank Solomon | Founder of the Sentinel Ocean Alliance, an NGO based in Hout Bay

2) Marguerite Hofmeyer (Frank's colleague)

Music with Ryno Velvet

7 June 2022 3:15 PM

Guest: Ryno Velvet | Afrikaans musician, guitarist, songwriter, and singer from Bellville, who shot to fame in 2006 with his hit, Ai My Lam.

Trending

President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect

Local

[PIC, VIDS] Table View and Lourensford fires: 'Fresh crews coming in at 9am'

Local

Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames

Local World

After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid

Local

EWN Highlights

Teen admits stabbing girlfriend to death in France

9 June 2022 8:22 PM

Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Farm blaze

9 June 2022 8:12 PM

Life sentence for father who murdered 8-month-old daughter

9 June 2022 7:46 PM

