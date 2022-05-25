Plant Powered Show comes to CTICC

Producer Rafiq Wagiet recommends a podcast
Pippa reviews what she has watched lately
TVPlus magazine's Craig Falck chats about the latest on the small screen
Pippa shares what she has picked up for you to look forward to this weekend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Levin | Head of Allergy at Red Cross Children's HospitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ronald Samuels | AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bonnie Rodini | A former ballet dancer turned actress, producer, and director, probably best known for her 2004 film adaptation of The Story of an African Farm.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wouter van de Venter is an Afrikaans musician who studied music, performing arts, and jazz at Pretoria Technikon.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marcelle du Plessis | Spokesperson for Mdzananda Animal ClinicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests:
Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed | Western Cape provincial Director of DEAF SA
Marsanne Neethling | Sign Language interpretor
Guest: Melanie Ludwig | Chairperson at Organics Recycling Association of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brandon Visser | He was recently awarded a bronze medal by the Royal Humane Society, in recognition of a courageous rescue which he carried out about a year ago, saving the life of a complete stranger.LISTEN TO PODCAST