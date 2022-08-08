Restaurant News with Eat Out

Editor at Food 24 and Eat OUT TESSA PURDEN who filling us in on the best spots to find dumplings and also tells us about a new Waffle House and ice cream spot who specialized in oat milk ice cream.
Music Guest Matt Gardiner, the song 'Believer' can be found on all platformsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa shares things to do around Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest Natasha DavalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest Natashia De WetLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest Pauline Solomons Donor Relations ManagerLISTEN TO PODCAST
CONSUMER TALK with Wendy Knowler
consumer@knowler.co.za
Time to talk with motoring with our motoring man, Ernest PageLISTEN TO PODCAST
The City of Cape Town is this month meeting with residents and businesses in baboon-affected areas, to engage with communities about baboon management. The intention is to discuss more sustainable proposals. These meetings will include residents, businesses SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town. The meetings will be online, and all residents, businesses, interest groups and affected parties are encouraged to attend. Meetings are scheduled for every affected community, and residents are encouraged to attend the meeting in their area, and any other meeting if they so wish.LISTEN TO PODCAST
PRINCESS PROJECT
Having just been through a matric dance with my daughter a few weeks ago, I know all too well how quickly the costs can mount. And that’s even if you’re not buying into some of the more ridiculous excesses that have come into play in recent years. Dressing up for the ball is a pricey business, full stop. And for a family that is struggling to make ends meet, it may seem completely out of reach.
At the tender age of 10, Chrissy J de Beer is becoming a music sensation She may be young in age, but she is wise beyond her years. Only 10-years-old, the youngster just released her third single to date and the song, Beautiful Life, is all about finding positive things to hold onto when times are rough.
Chrissy is a model, singer actor and dancer and determined to leave her mark in the entertainment industry at a very young age. Chrissy points out that everything you see on TV or hear on the radio nowadays is negative or sad. Social media and online news is no different. So she recorded this track to put a positive spin on a negative world.
Link to her song! https://youtu.be/als626dB7_Q