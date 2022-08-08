Food - My Place Group (Mussel monger, So Vlaking Delicious & Dashi Poke)

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Rugby's growing head injury problem.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Fairclough - Member at Progressive Rugby (concussion awareness group)
Megyn Robertson - Director at Concussion HeadQuarters
Today at 16:20
A ‘Reversible’ Form of Death? Scientists Revive Cells in Dead Pigs’ Organs.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Robert Porte
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
CoCT looks to boost motorsport with new lease for Killarney Raceway The recommendation to approve another lease must still be tabled at a full council meeting for a final decision next week. 10 August 2022 8:46 AM
Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert Refilwe Moloto spoke to a researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group, Dr Peter Johnston, to get a better understanding of... 10 August 2022 8:37 AM
'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail' Africa Melane is joined by Anja du Plessis, associate professor and research specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at... 10 August 2022 8:26 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
What the Mango licence suspension means for SA's airline industry Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele about the latest blow dealt to the aviation sector, now that low-cost... 10 August 2022 10:40 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
All you need to know about renewing your SA passport Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs, Sam Plaatjies, about all you need to kno... 10 August 2022 9:38 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils. 9 August 2022 2:05 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC's Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Food - My Place Group (Mussel monger, So Vlaking Delicious & Dashi Poke)

Food - My Place Group (Mussel monger, So Vlaking Delicious & Dashi Poke)

8 August 2022 2:07 PM

Food Talk we welcome the CEO of THE MY PLACE group. Kyle Dodds. My place is made up of three food outlets. The mussel monger, Dashi Poke and SoVlaking delicious.


Music with Chrissy J de Beer

9 August 2022 3:15 PM

At the tender age of 10, Chrissy J de Beer is becoming a music sensation She may be young in age, but she is wise beyond her years. Only 10-years-old, the youngster just released her third single to date and the song, Beautiful Life, is all about finding positive things to hold onto when times are rough.

Chrissy is a model, singer actor and dancer and determined to leave her mark in the entertainment industry at a very young age. Chrissy points out that everything you see on TV or hear on the radio nowadays is negative or sad. Social media and online news is no different. So she recorded this track to put a positive spin on a negative world.

Link to her song!    https://youtu.be/als626dB7_Q

Nia Dance - Mia Steyn

9 August 2022 3:11 PM

In honor of women's health and wellbeing. A NIA DANCE workshop is on offer every Saturday during the month of August and a portion of the proceeds are going towards Cansa SA.

Family Matters - Mia, the mobile family Dentist

9 August 2022 2:47 PM

Mia is a South African health-tech company pioneering affordable and inclusive mobile dentistry. They have designed a fleet of mobile dental clinics, which brings general dentistry to your doorstep and also with there 3D printing arm of the business they are offering Mia Clear Aligner orthodontic treatment to the South African market in a much more affordable way.

So no more looking for parking and traveling long distances to visit the dentist…this clinic can come to you.

Travel - Solo Female Travel

9 August 2022 2:05 PM

TRAVEL PART TWO

Where are the safest places you been as a solo- female traveller. Sadly as women we do have to consider our safety…and having insider information on any destination is always a great advantage…Would you recommend South Africa as a destination for women to travel to alone?

Travel - Veldskoen social impact shoe

9 August 2022 1:52 PM

Travel

In our Travel feature today we are talking to American actress, dancer and activist Briana Evigan who has partnered with Veldskoen to design a social impact ranger boot that gives back to the planet one step at a time. 50% back actually.

On the couch with entrepreneur MARGAUX Knupp

9 August 2022 1:41 PM

Afari on the Couch MARGAUX Knupp

Music with Lauren-Lee

8 August 2022 3:06 PM

Lauren-Lee Bock also known as Lauren-Lee music is making a return to the music scene after a short hiatus during the pandemic. She was part of the girl group Woman2Woman which garered a lot of attention for their rendition of Beyoncé's Irreplaceable, which racked up over 1 million views on Youtube.

She is an alumnus of the Cape Music Institute (CMI) where she received voice coaching from Afrikaans music legend Amanda Luyt. Since leaving the group, Lauren-Lee has been determined to launch her solo career

Noordhoek Art Point's women's day event

8 August 2022 2:54 PM

ART POINT in Noordhoek WILL BE CELEBRATING WOMEN -LED BUSINESSEs THIS WOMENS DAY WITH A special WOMANS DAY showcase. It promises to be a fun day of art, meeting new people and music.

Legal Talk - Are you a drone spy?

8 August 2022 2:47 PM

Legal Talk - Are you a drone spy? – legal implications of the private operation of drones and the right to privacy

Guest: Karabo Mokgonyana

Trending

Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert

Local

'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'

Sport

'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'

Local

EWN Highlights

Staple foods vanish from tables as Zimbabweans battle hyperinflation

10 August 2022 10:46 AM

Experts see inflation reprieve in America

10 August 2022 10:25 AM

Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry set to resume on Wednesday

10 August 2022 9:51 AM

