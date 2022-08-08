Legal Talk - Are you a drone spy?

At the tender age of 10, Chrissy J de Beer is becoming a music sensation She may be young in age, but she is wise beyond her years. Only 10-years-old, the youngster just released her third single to date and the song, Beautiful Life, is all about finding positive things to hold onto when times are rough.



Chrissy is a model, singer actor and dancer and determined to leave her mark in the entertainment industry at a very young age. Chrissy points out that everything you see on TV or hear on the radio nowadays is negative or sad. Social media and online news is no different. So she recorded this track to put a positive spin on a negative world.



Link to her song! https://youtu.be/als626dB7_Q

