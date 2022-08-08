Music with Lauren-Lee

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: a lesson in ballroom dancing with a disabled dancer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cassidy Bailey
Thabiso Biyela
Today at 11:35
Snow this weekend?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - Deadly pollution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tembile Sgqolane | Daily Maverick Reporter
Today at 15:50
The reopening of the Khayelitsha cervical cancer screening project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynette Denny
Today at 16:05
Zama zamas just one part of a multibillion-rand organised crime economy that threatens SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julian Rademeyer
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Ace Magashule loss at the Con Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
"What It Was" Benjamin Fisher
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Fisher
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians' Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inqu... 12 August 2022 11:02 AM
Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details Refilwe Moloto spoke to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele to shed light on the South African Airways and Takatso Consortium deal.... 12 August 2022 10:38 AM
Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend The SA Weather Service has warned that South Africans can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions. 12 August 2022 8:48 AM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 August 2022 5:59 AM
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom. 11 August 2022 9:51 PM
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats. 11 August 2022 8:39 PM
How can a Bokashi system help your home become more sustainable? Pippa Hudson spoke to Circular Homes founder, Natashia de Wet, about creating sustainable flower and vegetable gardens to help the... 12 August 2022 6:24 AM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to treat yourself this Women's Month Whether you’re celebrating being a woman, or you're looking to spoil the special women in your life, here are our top pick of ways... 12 August 2022 6:22 AM
SU's engineering faculty helps schools reduce their energy bills Refilwe Moloto speaks to Stellenbosch University's Prof Thinus Booysen about the faculty of engineering's Social Impact campaign-... 11 August 2022 10:03 PM
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Music with Lauren-Lee

Music with Lauren-Lee

8 August 2022 3:06 PM

Lauren-Lee Bock also known as Lauren-Lee music is making a return to the music scene after a short hiatus during the pandemic. She was part of the girl group Woman2Woman which garered a lot of attention for their rendition of Beyoncé's Irreplaceable, which racked up over 1 million views on Youtube.

She is an alumnus of the Cape Music Institute (CMI) where she received voice coaching from Afrikaans music legend Amanda Luyt. Since leaving the group, Lauren-Lee has been determined to launch her solo career


Music with Matt Gardiner

11 August 2022 3:20 PM

Music Guest Matt Gardiner, the song 'Believer' can be found on all platforms

Events Diary

11 August 2022 2:58 PM

Pippa shares things to do around Cape Town

Life Hacks - Ditch the bad skincare habits

11 August 2022 2:48 PM

Guest Natasha Daval

Happy Home and Garden - Circular Homes

11 August 2022 2:07 PM

Guest Natashia De Wet

On The Couch - RCCH Family care Programme

11 August 2022 1:42 PM

Guest Pauline Solomons Donor Relations Manager

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler-Auctions Pros & Cons

10 August 2022 3:17 PM

CONSUMER TALK with Wendy Knowler



consumer@knowler.co.za

Car Talk with Ernest Page

10 August 2022 2:21 PM

Time to talk with motoring with our motoring man, Ernest Page

City invites residents to online meetings on proposals for improved baboon management

10 August 2022 1:49 PM

The City of Cape Town is this month meeting with residents and businesses in baboon-affected areas, to engage with communities about baboon management. The intention is to discuss more sustainable proposals. These meetings will include residents, businesses SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town. The meetings will be online, and all residents, businesses, interest groups and affected parties are encouraged to attend. Meetings are scheduled for every affected community, and residents are encouraged to attend the meeting in their area, and any other meeting if they so wish.

On the couch - Princess Project

10 August 2022 1:41 PM

PRINCESS PROJECT

Having just been through a matric dance with my daughter a few weeks ago, I know all too well how quickly the costs can mount. And that’s even if you’re not buying into some of the more ridiculous excesses that have come into play in recent years. Dressing up for the ball is a pricey business, full stop. And for a family that is struggling to make ends meet, it may seem completely out of reach.

Music with Chrissy J de Beer

9 August 2022 3:15 PM

At the tender age of 10, Chrissy J de Beer is becoming a music sensation She may be young in age, but she is wise beyond her years. Only 10-years-old, the youngster just released her third single to date and the song, Beautiful Life, is all about finding positive things to hold onto when times are rough.

Chrissy is a model, singer actor and dancer and determined to leave her mark in the entertainment industry at a very young age. Chrissy points out that everything you see on TV or hear on the radio nowadays is negative or sad. Social media and online news is no different. So she recorded this track to put a positive spin on a negative world.

Link to her song!    https://youtu.be/als626dB7_Q

Trending

75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds

Business

Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details

Local

SU's engineering faculty helps schools reduce their energy bills

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Outgoing KZN Education MEC Mshengu: I'm proud of stability we brought to dept

12 August 2022 10:52 AM

Joburg City Guide: 5 must-see live entertainment events this weekend

12 August 2022 10:40 AM

Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details

12 August 2022 10:38 AM

