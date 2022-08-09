On the couch with entrepreneur MARGAUX Knupp

Afari on the Couch MARGAUX Knupp
At the tender age of 10, Chrissy J de Beer is becoming a music sensation She may be young in age, but she is wise beyond her years. Only 10-years-old, the youngster just released her third single to date and the song, Beautiful Life, is all about finding positive things to hold onto when times are rough.
Chrissy is a model, singer actor and dancer and determined to leave her mark in the entertainment industry at a very young age. Chrissy points out that everything you see on TV or hear on the radio nowadays is negative or sad. Social media and online news is no different. So she recorded this track to put a positive spin on a negative world.
Link to her song! https://youtu.be/als626dB7_Q
In honor of women's health and wellbeing. A NIA DANCE workshop is on offer every Saturday during the month of August and a portion of the proceeds are going towards Cansa SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mia is a South African health-tech company pioneering affordable and inclusive mobile dentistry. They have designed a fleet of mobile dental clinics, which brings general dentistry to your doorstep and also with there 3D printing arm of the business they are offering Mia Clear Aligner orthodontic treatment to the South African market in a much more affordable way.
So no more looking for parking and traveling long distances to visit the dentist…this clinic can come to you.
TRAVEL PART TWO
Where are the safest places you been as a solo- female traveller. Sadly as women we do have to consider our safety…and having insider information on any destination is always a great advantage…Would you recommend South Africa as a destination for women to travel to alone?
Travel
In our Travel feature today we are talking to American actress, dancer and activist Briana Evigan who has partnered with Veldskoen to design a social impact ranger boot that gives back to the planet one step at a time. 50% back actually.
Lauren-Lee Bock also known as Lauren-Lee music is making a return to the music scene after a short hiatus during the pandemic. She was part of the girl group Woman2Woman which garered a lot of attention for their rendition of Beyoncé's Irreplaceable, which racked up over 1 million views on Youtube.
She is an alumnus of the Cape Music Institute (CMI) where she received voice coaching from Afrikaans music legend Amanda Luyt. Since leaving the group, Lauren-Lee has been determined to launch her solo career
ART POINT in Noordhoek WILL BE CELEBRATING WOMEN -LED BUSINESSEs THIS WOMENS DAY WITH A special WOMANS DAY showcase. It promises to be a fun day of art, meeting new people and music.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Legal Talk - Are you a drone spy? – legal implications of the private operation of drones and the right to privacy
Guest: Karabo Mokgonyana
Food Talk we welcome the CEO of THE MY PLACE group. Kyle Dodds. My place is made up of three food outlets. The mussel monger, Dashi Poke and SoVlaking delicious.LISTEN TO PODCAST