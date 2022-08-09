Nia Dance - Mia Steyn

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 14:50
Music with Jimmy Nevis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jimmy Nevis - Musician at Jimmy Nevis Concert At Kirstenbosch Gardens
Latest Local
More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000 Priced at R850,000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen. 15 November 2022 6:31 AM
SA needs to stabilise power grid to accommodate electric cars Electric cars are currently proliferating the market which has brought up debates around whether or not Eskom can handle consumers... 15 November 2022 3:54 AM
Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operation 14 November 2022 6:54 PM
Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south o... 14 November 2022 6:57 AM
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked... 12 November 2022 6:23 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
Gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is giving his ENTIRE fortune away The world’s 4th-richest person is donating most of his R2 trillion fortune to causes such as the climate crisis and… inequality?! 15 November 2022 9:36 AM
World population surges past 8 billion The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa. 15 November 2022 8:54 AM
Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market' MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for e... 15 November 2022 6:27 AM
What the hack? Twitter accounts posing as major brands with paid verification Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue has not gone according to plan as it gave people the power to impersonate major brands. 15 November 2022 8:25 AM
Everything you need to know about paternity leave As the world moves towards a more open-minded, gender-inclusive approach to society, childcare leave has become more inclusive 15 November 2022 3:58 AM
Cash in on Cape Town’s 'digital nomad' boom! Here’s how… Here’s how to prepare your property for the influx of remote-working digital nomads. 14 November 2022 5:20 PM
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation? The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label? 14 November 2022 5:08 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk. 11 November 2022 1:41 PM
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay? Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 14 November 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack. 14 November 2022 8:56 AM
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it? 11 November 2022 2:32 PM
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country. 11 November 2022 4:10 AM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Nia Dance - Mia Steyn

Nia Dance - Mia Steyn

9 August 2022 1:11 PM

In honor of women's health and wellbeing. A NIA DANCE workshop is on offer every Saturday during the month of August and a portion of the proceeds are going towards Cansa SA.


Music with James Deacon

14 November 2022 2:53 PM

Guest: Alt-pop artist, James Deacon

Beach Hut Trust Watershed concert

14 November 2022 2:51 PM

Pippa speaks to Amanda Gorman who is the driving force behind this campaign.

Advice: Legal Talk - Paternity Leave

14 November 2022 2:49 PM

Guest:  Andrew Levy | Senior consultant at Andrew Levy Employment,  a specialist labour law practice and advisory firm.

Lifestyle: Food1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

14 November 2022 2:45 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Food24 and Eat Out

Lifestyle: Food 2: Plushi Plant-based sushi

14 November 2022 2:45 PM

Guest: Connor Phillips | A vegan sushi kitchen located in Salt River

On the couch: Carte Blanche: Why the Proteas struggle to shake off the 'chokers' tag

14 November 2022 11:41 AM

Guest: Julian Sun | Carte Blanche producer

Entertainment: Music guide/Theatre/Podcast/Movies and TV

11 November 2022 1:42 PM

To fill us in on these:
Grace Newton with the gig guide
Marina Gribenauw with the theatre guide
Rafiq Wagiet with a podcast pick
Chanel September on what's at the movies
Craig Falck with the latest on the small screen

Health and Wellness: Growing pains

11 November 2022 1:34 PM

Guest: Physiotherapist Karen Coertze | Private sector Liaison officer at the SA Society of physiotherapists  

Lifestyle: Book Club - Richard E Grant

11 November 2022 12:13 PM

Pippa chats to Richard E Grant about his new memoir called "A Pocketful of Happiness"

On the couch: SA Legion on Remembrance Day

11 November 2022 11:47 AM

Pippa is in conversation with Lucille Byrnes and John Gandy, from SA Legion, about the significance of Remembrance Day.

What the hack? Twitter accounts posing as major brands with paid verification

More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000

Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'

EWN Highlights

State capture corruption is entrenched in government, says National Treasury

15 November 2022 10:52 AM

Imam Haron inquest: apartheid-era cop continues testifying

15 November 2022 10:23 AM

Mabuza to visit Military Veterans associations in Durban

15 November 2022 10:12 AM

