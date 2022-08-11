Life Hacks - Ditch the bad skincare habits

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Children's Law Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karabo Ozah Director of the Centre for Child Law
Today at 15:10
The Taxi Strike
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:40
Independent Advisory Panel provides technical advice on City’s plans to improve future water
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Kevin Winter
Today at 15:50
Diabetes and medical aid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget McNulty
Today at 16:05
The Charl Kinnear Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 16:20
JMPD’s partnering with SAB is a deeply cynical and dangerous approach to the festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Holtmann - Independent Community Safety Specialist at ...
Today at 16:33
World Cup
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 17:05
Eskom has run out of cash to buy diesel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard
Today at 17:45
The COP 27 Deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Guy Midgley - Affiliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
CT taxi strike: WCED confirms contingencies are in place for matric exams The two-day stayaway, which started on Monday, left commuters - including matric pupils - scrambling for alternative transport. 21 November 2022 9:05 AM
Top table: Cape Town restaurants dominate at Eat Out Awards 2022 Cape Town has cleared up at the 2022 Eat Out Awards, with over 30 wins in various categories for eateries in and around the Mother... 21 November 2022 8:01 AM
Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town The community of Gatesville in Cape Town took matters into their own hands and attacked the dogs, stabbing them and setting them a... 21 November 2022 7:52 AM
View all Local
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and... 19 November 2022 5:10 PM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert John Maytham talks to Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist. 18 November 2022 12:58 PM
View all Politics
You can now WhatsApp yourself - it’s WAY more useful than it sounds at first Messaging yourself is so useful; it’s weird that it took so long for WhatsApp to build the function into the app. 21 November 2022 8:23 AM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. 19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k… These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk. 18 November 2022 12:05 PM
View all Business
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device. 20 November 2022 12:38 PM
City has ambitious plan to improve public transport over the next 5 years Residents have until 30 November to comment on the City of Cape Town's Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP). 20 November 2022 9:54 AM
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium. 19 November 2022 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record 20 November 2022 1:07 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.... 19 November 2022 1:20 PM
I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson Following social media posts regarding officiating, SA rugby coach Rassie Erasmus was banned from the Springboks' next two matches... 18 November 2022 3:57 PM
View all Sport
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality. 18 November 2022 12:45 PM
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album. 17 November 2022 12:59 PM
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 17 November 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014. 18 November 2022 9:38 AM
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the mo... 17 November 2022 3:18 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
View all World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Life Hacks - Ditch the bad skincare habits

Life Hacks - Ditch the bad skincare habits

11 August 2022 12:48 PM

Guest Natasha Daval


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment: Music/ Theatre/ Podcast/Movies/ TV

18 November 2022 1:59 PM

For our entertainment guide we turn to:
Grace Newton
Robyn Cohen | Independent theatre critic
Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
EWN's Chanel September
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advice: Health & Wellness: Allergies and sinus issues

18 November 2022 12:41 PM

Guest:  ENT Dr. Gary Kroukamp | An ear nose and throat specialist who practices from rooms at the Kingsbury Hospital in Claremont  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lifestyle: Book Club - Sarah Lotz

18 November 2022 12:08 PM

Pippa speaks to British-South African writer Sarah Lotz about her latest book, Impossible.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Cape Town going crazy for Padel

18 November 2022 11:44 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Brit King, owner of Action Padel, about the growth and popularity of the sport over the last year, particularly in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Craig Lucas

17 November 2022 1:45 PM

Pippa chats to Craig Lucas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aunty Merle...Things get real

17 November 2022 12:57 PM

Guest: Lara  Foot | Director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advice: Life Hacks - What to do if your car needs to be towed?

17 November 2022 12:39 PM

Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Bhabhisana Baby Project

17 November 2022 11:54 AM

Guests

1) Faizah Toefy | The co-founder and director of the Bhabhisana Baby Project, a non-profit offering free support and therapy to babies with developmental delays and disabilities.  

2) Bronwen Williams | Mom to a premie named Willow. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Buying a 'stolen item' from Takealot

16 November 2022 1:26 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Ernest Page: Reviewing Mahindra XUV700

16 November 2022 12:07 PM

Ernest is a motoring journalist based in Cape Town, he has a successful YouTube channel and Facebook page called Performance with Page. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CT taxi strike: WCED confirms contingencies are in place for matric exams

Local

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

Local

Top table: Cape Town restaurants dominate at Eat Out Awards 2022

Local

EWN Highlights

Parts of Joburg without power due to Gresswold substation explosion

21 November 2022 10:46 AM

NPA needs Hebrew translator ahead of alleged Israeli gang case

21 November 2022 10:40 AM

Mystery State witness to testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

21 November 2022 8:38 AM

