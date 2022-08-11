Life Hacks - Ditch the bad skincare habits

Guest Natasha Daval
For our entertainment guide we turn to:
Grace Newton
Robyn Cohen | Independent theatre critic
Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
EWN's Chanel September
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: ENT Dr. Gary Kroukamp | An ear nose and throat specialist who practices from rooms at the Kingsbury Hospital in ClaremontLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to British-South African writer Sarah Lotz about her latest book, Impossible.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa Hudson speaks to Brit King, owner of Action Padel, about the growth and popularity of the sport over the last year, particularly in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa chats to Craig Lucas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lara Foot | Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked InsuranceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
1) Faizah Toefy | The co-founder and director of the Bhabhisana Baby Project, a non-profit offering free support and therapy to babies with developmental delays and disabilities.
2) Bronwen Williams | Mom to a premie named Willow.
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ernest is a motoring journalist based in Cape Town, he has a successful YouTube channel and Facebook page called Performance with Page.LISTEN TO PODCAST