On The Couch - Sharlto Copley

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the... 25 February 2023 5:49 PM
Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March. 25 February 2023 4:33 PM
[PICS] Wild barn owls adopt orphaned owlets at rescue centre - a first! The Owl Rescue Centre has documented a wild barn owl pair bringing rescued owlets mice to eat in their new home. 25 February 2023 2:44 PM
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 4 We've moved from stage six power cuts to stage five overnight. 26 February 2023 6:05 AM
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch G... 24 February 2023 8:22 AM
'Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story' premiers on Sunday The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain. 26 February 2023 6:48 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'unbelievable' new Ford Ranger Raptor Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson put the new Ford Ranger Raptor through its paces in the dunes of the Namib desert. 25 February 2023 1:23 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. 24 February 2023 4:50 PM
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point. 24 February 2023 1:12 PM
Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law. 24 February 2023 1:23 PM
3 things worth binge-watching this weekend Resident binge-buddy Matthew Green reveals three things you should be watching this weekend. 24 February 2023 9:16 AM
[T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We're in for a crackerjack semi-final' Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks talks about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup taking place in Cape Town. 24 February 2023 7:40 AM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China. 24 February 2023 8:58 AM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana's rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight's cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
On The Couch - Sharlto Copley

On The Couch - Sharlto Copley

12 August 2022 12:48 PM

Pippa talks to Sharlto Copley about his new Movie Beast


Entertainment: Gig guide/ Theatre/ Podcast/ Movies & TV

24 February 2023 1:54 PM

Gig guide from Grace Newton
A look at theatre with Africa Melane
A podcast pick by Rafiq Wagiet
Chanel September looks at the movies
Craig Falck tells us all about TV.

Health and Wellness: Hyperbaric treatment

24 February 2023 1:35 PM

Guest: Dr. Jonathan Rosenthal |  Head of the Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment unit at Netcare Medicross Tokai

Book Club: Dark Horse by Michèle Betty [Poetry]

24 February 2023 12:17 PM

Pippa speaks to Michèle Betty. She is the author of a new volume of poems called Dark Horse.  In 2016 she founded Dryad Press, an independent publisher which seeks to promote South African poetry and amplify new poetic voices.  

On the couch with Naomi Schiff

24 February 2023 12:08 PM

Naomi Schiff is a professional racing and stunt driver of Belgian and Rwandan descent, who grew up here in South Africa but now lives in the UK.

Music - Sincerely Anne

23 February 2023 12:59 PM

Guest:Sincerely Anne.  A singer, pianist and classical violinist

Life Choices Academy

23 February 2023 12:51 PM

Guest: Ryan Geel who is the campus director

Life Hacks – Style and Design

23 February 2023 12:35 PM

Guest: Bianca Resnekov 

Gardening – Plumstead community garden

23 February 2023 12:03 PM

Guest: Elaine Rousseau who chairs the Gabriel Road Area Peoples Association

On the Couch – New Hamlet production using puppetry

23 February 2023 11:32 AM

Guest: Janni Younge | multi-award-winning puppet creator, designer and director 

Consumer Talk – Wendy Knowler: Milk going Sour

22 February 2023 12:02 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix

Sport Local

Sport Local

WINNER! Melissa Weber crowned The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk 2023

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Police union is concerned an officer on commissioner level is being probed

26 February 2023 8:41 AM

26 February 2023 8:41 AM

UCT to appoint interim VC following Phakeng's 'early retirement

25 February 2023 3:27 PM

25 February 2023 3:27 PM

Zondo will consider recusal from Phala Phala matter if requested

25 February 2023 12:04 PM

25 February 2023 12:04 PM

