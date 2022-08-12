Health & Wellness - New Technique offers hope for Surfer's ear

Guest Dr Martin Young
Guests
Wendy Knowler | Consumer journalist
Kelly du Plessis | CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa
Mark Hyman | Founder and CEO of MediClinic
Guest: Jessica Perrins | Head of fundraising and communications at Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch
We first met Jessie Zinn just after she'd graduated from UCT when her graduate film called Into Us and Ours had been selected for screening at the Cannes Short Film Festival.
Guest :EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana
Guest: Andries Nkome | The attorney who is representing hundreds of the affected families and injured parties, in a civil suit.
Guest: Community activist Wiseman Dibakwe | Founder and president of a registered political party called the Azanian Independent Community Movement.
Guest: Felix Dlangamandla | Photographic editor for the Daily Maverick
Guest: Don Vino
Today we feature the sounds of celebrated Cape Town-based saxophonist Don Vino.
His first instrument was the banjo, then he switched to the trumpet before he moved to his
true love, the saxophone at the age of 15.
Guest: Brendan Fogarty
The Bishops Diocesan College school community raised over R400 000 in aid of VUSA
Rugby & Learning Academy in Langa during a 24-hour cycle challenge this past weekend.
More than 175 people in 23 teams rode their hearts out from 3pm on Saturday until 3pm
Sunday.
Guest: Bronwyn Pithey
Today we are taking a look at protection orders – who can apply for one n what circumstances, what the application process entails, and what to do if one is ignored.
My guest is Women’s Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn PIthey