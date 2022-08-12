Entertainment -Podcast - Movies - TV

Entertainment for the weekend Podcast, movies and TV
Guest: Don Vino
Today we feature the sounds of celebrated Cape Town-based saxophonist Don Vino.
His first instrument was the banjo, then he switched to the trumpet before he moved to his
true love, the saxophone at the age of 15.
Guest: Brendan Fogarty
The Bishops Diocesan College school community raised over R400 000 in aid of VUSA
Rugby & Learning Academy in Langa during a 24-hour cycle challenge this past weekend.
More than 175 people in 23 teams rode their hearts out from 3pm on Saturday until 3pm
Sunday.
Guest: Bronwyn Pithey
Today we are taking a look at protection orders – who can apply for one n what circumstances, what the application process entails, and what to do if one is ignored.
My guest is Women’s Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn PIthey
Guest: Christine Hu
FOOD 2 – CAFÉ CHIFFON
A pleasure to welcome to the studio today Christine Hu – she is the owner and head chef at the new Café Chiffon in Greenpoint.
As Tessa told us in our restaurant feature a few weeks ago, they’re an Asian-inspired dessert café, offering a mind-boggling array of sweet temptations
Guest: Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Ou.co.za. Delighted as always to welcome Tessa Purdon who is the head of content for the site and its sister site Food24.com.
Guest: Nicky Troll | Producer
Such an interesting segment on Carte Blanche last night, giving some insight into the taxi industry and the people who run it. It’s an industry known for being a law unto itself – but how is it actually regulated internally, and what is the cost to the bosses who manage it?
Let’s catch up with producer….
Guest Dr Martin YoungLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa talks to Sharlto Copley about his new Movie BeastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Music Guest Matt Gardiner, the song 'Believer' can be found on all platformsLISTEN TO PODCAST