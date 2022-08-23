On the couch - Cape 2 Kili adventurer preparing to RIDE up Kilimanjaro

Guest: Cally Silberbauer



Joining me on the virtual couch today is a 28-year old graphic designer and copywriter named Cally Silberbauer. The interview has to be virtual because Cally is currently in Tanzania, preparing to climb Mount Kilimanjaro within the next few days. And that’s just one small part of an epic journey she had undertaken in support of the Saartjie Baartman Centre.