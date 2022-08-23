Travel - Lighthouse Tourism

LIGHTHOUSE TOURISM



Guest: Mike Leicester



As we’ve already heard today, some of us travel in search of the best surf, others are drawn to special museums and art galleries, or by the chance to taste new foods. But did you know that there are some travelers who plan their trips around lighthouses?



Go onto google and you’ll quickly find that there are all manner of Facebook groups, Pinterest pages and travel guides for pharologists – that’s the word for those who study or are enthused by lighthouses.