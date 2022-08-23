Family Matters - Don't tell Oomalume

OOMALUME



Guest: Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka



In today’s edition of Family Matters I want to introduce you to a fascinating new book that provides insight into Xhosa culture and heritage. It’s called “Don’t upset Oomalume – a Guide to Stepping up your Xhosa game”. The book is partly a love letter to Xhosa culture and partly an attempt to help city dwellers bridge the gap back to their traditional roots, so as not to embarrass themselves or disappoint their elders when visiting their rural families.



The author is an agriculturist and sustainable highly educated sustainable development professional, a published author in that field. But this book different – a love song to her Xhosa upbringing, an attempt to bridge the gap between city and rural, and perhaps a response to the accusation that young people living in the cities are diluting or even forgetting their cultural roots



Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka grew up in the rural Eastern Cape, but left to pursue her education and went onto obtain a double masters degree through her studies in Ireland and France. What she did after returning home is part of the story of this book.