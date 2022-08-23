Music with 3Face & Cee

In today's music segment we feature the sounds of Cape Town music duo, 3 Face & Cee. Still relatively new to the music business, these guys are already doing pretty well for themselves, with one of their songs featuring on the hit Netflix show Blood and Water last year.



Made up of Joshua Eagles and Cedrik Aberle, 3Face & Cee's sound is described as "Intergalactic Hip-Hop" and even "pop-hop", because their music sounds somewhat like a fusion of a 1980's synth melody, with a sprinkling of pop music and some hip-hop. Their latest track, "Slow Motion" was produced by some of the top producers in the industry who've worked with the likes of Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Kanye West and Janet Jackson.







song can be found on all streaming platforms