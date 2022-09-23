On the couch with Clarence Ford

Clarence Ford will be taking over the 09h00 - 12h00 slot on Cape from the beginning of October.
Nomfundo Brukwe is a foundation phase teacher at PEPPS Motheong Primary School in Atteridgville, Pretoria. In addition to shaping the young minds in her classroom, she’s busy studying towards her Master's degree in Education.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Greg Bertish | The founder of the Little Optimist TrustLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Show director Kathryn FrewLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Keanen Blouws from Grassy Park | A man that has a passion for water sports and related activities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The live launch of “Mad Honey”, the brand new novel from authors Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
25-year-old Zintle Baleni is an attorney, conveyancer, and notary public. Baleni matriculated from Zonnebloem Nest Senior School in 2013 and furthered her studies at the University of the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Ian Halfon | Co-owner of the Slick Group which includes Belthazar as well as its sister restaurant Gibsons BurgersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat and Food24LISTEN TO PODCAST