Advice: Health and Wellness - Malaria prevention

Guest:Dr. Alan Peter | Principal specialist at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Pippa speaks to the founder and director of Project Flamingo Dr. Liana Roodt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with Frieda Loubscher who is a registered genetic counsellor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Heather Schiff who is a local clinical psychologist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Amy and Simon MacIver share the journey with Pippa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Remember the Tidee airfryer debacle?
In February this year, we told the story of the one-man online airfryer retailer who burst onto the e-commerce scene in March last year, and appears to have had a good opening run, if the early HelloPeter reviews are to be believed.
But from November the reviews switched dramatically from five-star to one-star and the complaints started arriving in my inbox. Scores of people who paid just R939 for a Tidee Airfryer Max airfryer, apparently marked down from R4000 haven’t received them, and it appears they still haven’t.
Time to talk with motoring with our motoring man, Ernest PageLISTEN TO PODCAST
25@25 KAITLYN SPARKS
Our featured 25 year old today has such an interesting story of resilience and flexibility. Things haven’t always gone quite according to plan for Kaitlyn Sparks, but she has never given up on her passion for making a difference in the world, and the proof of that commitment lies in the fact that she has been selected as a Rhodes Scholar and will be heading to Oxford next year to continue her studies.
Guests
Sese Mehlala
Amanda Seccombe
Nomfundo Brukwe is a foundation phase teacher at PEPPS Motheong Primary School in Atteridgville, Pretoria. In addition to shaping the young minds in her classroom, she’s busy studying towards her Master's degree in Education.LISTEN TO PODCAST