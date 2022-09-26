Lifestyle: Food - Restaurant News with Eat Out

Streaming issues? Report here
To avoid what happened with Mashaba, DA refuses to work with ‘extortionist’ EFF Zille described Mashaba's tenure as more of an EFF mayor because he conceded to more of their demands over those of the DA. 25 October 2022 6:47 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:38 PM
Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the foc... 25 October 2022 4:32 PM
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China' Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Mon... 25 October 2022 4:15 PM
Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government. 25 October 2022 6:34 AM
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People'... 24 October 2022 7:06 PM
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October. 25 October 2022 4:03 PM
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that' Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying. 25 October 2022 1:59 PM
Why are long car journeys so 'boring' to children? Dr. Ruth Ogden joins John Maytham to talk about why long car journeys can be so excruciating for your kids. 25 October 2022 9:20 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine. 25 October 2022 11:43 AM
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethn... 25 October 2022 9:47 AM
War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure continued Monday, after destroying a third of Ukraine’s power stations last week. 24 October 2022 1:02 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Lifestyle: Food - Restaurant News with Eat Out

Lifestyle: Food - Restaurant News with Eat Out

26 September 2022 12:14 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat Out and Food24


Music with Thando Feni

25 October 2022 1:13 PM
Eyes 2 Eyes update

25 October 2022 1:12 PM

 Sese Mehlala
Amanda Seccombe

Advice: Family Matters: Nomfundo Brukwe

25 October 2022 12:35 PM

Nomfundo Brukwe is a foundation phase teacher at PEPPS Motheong Primary School in Atteridgville, Pretoria.  In addition to shaping the young minds in her classroom, she’s busy studying towards her Master's degree in Education.

Lifestyle: Travel 2 - Great Optimist Race

25 October 2022 12:09 PM

Guest: Greg Bertish | The founder of the Little Optimist Trust 

Lifestyle: Travel 1 - Boatica overview

25 October 2022 11:52 AM

Guest: Show director Kathryn Frew 

On the couch: 25@25 - Keanan Blouws - Sailing Instructor

25 October 2022 11:40 AM

Guest: Keanen Blouws from Grassy Park | A man that has a passion for water sports and related activities.

Book Launch with Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

24 October 2022 1:33 PM

The live launch of “Mad Honey”, the brand new novel from authors Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan.  

Advice: Legal Talk: 25@25 - Zintle Baleni

24 October 2022 1:24 PM

25-year-old Zintle Baleni is an attorney, conveyancer, and notary public. Baleni matriculated from Zonnebloem Nest Senior School in 2013 and furthered her studies at the University of the Western Cape.

Lifestyle: Food: Belthazar reopening

24 October 2022 12:19 PM

Guest:Ian Halfon | Co-owner of the Slick Group which includes Belthazar as well as its sister restaurant Gibsons Burgers

Lifestyle: Food: Restaurant News with Eat Out

24 October 2022 11:51 AM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat and Food24

Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies

Africa World

Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Business Local

'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'

Local

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 8:38 PM

MTBPS: Silver bullet expected from Godongwana to tackle Eskom debt

25 October 2022 7:39 PM

Presidency nods to entry and docking of superyacht owned by Russian tycoon

25 October 2022 7:15 PM

