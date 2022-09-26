Empatheatre

25@25 KAITLYN SPARKS



Our featured 25 year old today has such an interesting story of resilience and flexibility. Things haven’t always gone quite according to plan for Kaitlyn Sparks, but she has never given up on her passion for making a difference in the world, and the proof of that commitment lies in the fact that she has been selected as a Rhodes Scholar and will be heading to Oxford next year to continue her studies.

