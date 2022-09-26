Music with ANVR

Remember the Tidee airfryer debacle?



In February this year, we told the story of the one-man online airfryer retailer who burst onto the e-commerce scene in March last year, and appears to have had a good opening run, if the early HelloPeter reviews are to be believed.



But from November the reviews switched dramatically from five-star to one-star and the complaints started arriving in my inbox. Scores of people who paid just R939 for a Tidee Airfryer Max airfryer, apparently marked down from R4000 haven’t received them, and it appears they still haven’t.

arrow_forward