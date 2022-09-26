Music with ANVR

For our entertainment guide we have the following:
Grace Newton with the Gig Guide
Robyn Cohen of thecaperobyn. co. za website with theatre
Rafiq Wagiet with a podcast pick
EWN's Chanel September with movies
TVPlus magazine's Craig Falck
Guest: Author Hedi Lampert | A journalist, writing coach, musician, and pottery teacher. She is the author of the book, The Trouble with my aunt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sarah Lay is a medical intern at Paarl Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Emily Nicklin is a student at UCT, working towards her Ph.D. in the department of Environmental Science.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the founder and director of Project Flamingo Dr. Liana Roodt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with Frieda Loubscher who is a registered genetic counsellor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Heather Schiff who is a local clinical psychologist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Amy and Simon MacIver share the journey with Pippa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Remember the Tidee airfryer debacle?
In February this year, we told the story of the one-man online airfryer retailer who burst onto the e-commerce scene in March last year, and appears to have had a good opening run, if the early HelloPeter reviews are to be believed.
But from November the reviews switched dramatically from five-star to one-star and the complaints started arriving in my inbox. Scores of people who paid just R939 for a Tidee Airfryer Max airfryer, apparently marked down from R4000 haven’t received them, and it appears they still haven’t.
Time to talk with motoring with our motoring man, Ernest PageLISTEN TO PODCAST