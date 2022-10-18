Lifestyle: Travel: Momcations

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
Truck-eating bridge's hungry spell set to continue with new warning lights There have been a few near misses recently with trucks stopping just in time, but Muizenberg's 'Biddy' has been going hungry. 22 October 2022 6:32 PM
How using this neglected little emoji could help promote Cape Town GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque has come up with a novel and simple way to promote Table Mountain and its iconic cable car ride. 22 October 2022 3:31 PM
Sewage spill results in the partial closure of Zeekoevlei after E.Coli detected Water sampling confirmed high levels of E.coli, forcing the City of Cape Town to close a portion of Zeekoevlei. 22 October 2022 3:26 PM
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions. 21 October 2022 12:10 PM
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week It's interesting and revealing; this list of the most popular articles of the past week on CapeTalk. 21 October 2022 11:58 AM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival. 22 October 2022 12:28 PM
Cape Town gets first rainbow crossing: 'We embrace diversity' says mayor The pedestrian rainbow crossing in Green Point is supplemented with a 'pink strip' in the iconic LGBTQIA+ neighbourhood. 22 October 2022 12:20 PM
Why employee wellness programmes can help address mental health among workers Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits. 22 October 2022 11:59 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her 'Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
Chinese livid after girl forced into COVID-19 quarantine dies Censors have rubbished reports of her death, but not before videos posted by her parents were shared across the country. 21 October 2022 12:52 PM
'Growing talk that Boris Johnson may replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister' Liz Truss was Prime Minister for a shorter time than the campaign that got her there. 21 October 2022 9:40 AM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals' deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We're not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Lifestyle: Travel: Momcations

Lifestyle: Travel: Momcations

18 October 2022 12:08 PM

Guest: Travel writer Gabbi Brondani Rego


Events Diary

21 October 2022 1:40 PM

Tessa gives a rundown of events to look forward to this weekend.

Entertainment: Theatre/ Podcast/ Movies & TV

21 October 2022 1:18 PM

For this segment, we have contributions from:

1) Theatre critic Marina Gribenauw 

2) CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet with a podcast pick

3) EWN's Chanel September with movie suggestions

4) TVPlus magazine's Deputy Editor Craig Falck with the latest on the small screen.

Team SA at Africa Scrabble Championships

21 October 2022 1:07 PM

Tessa catches up with Steven Gruzd who's flying the SA Flag at the Championships.

Lifestyle: Book Club: The Cape raider by Justin Fox

21 October 2022 12:13 PM

Guest: Author Justin Fox, talking about his novel The Cape Raider.

On the couch: Earthchild Project

21 October 2022 11:42 AM

Guest: Janna Kretzmar | Founder of the Earthchild Project,  a Non-Profit Organisation operating in this province.

Music with Kahn Morbee

20 October 2022 1:22 PM

Guest: Kahn Morbee | Frontman of the South African band, The Parlotones.

13 Peaks of Friends of Child Protection

20 October 2022 1:05 PM

Pippa speaks to Sabine Muller who will be running the gruelling 13 Peaks Challenge at the end of this month as a fundraiser for Friends of Child Protection. 

Advice: Life Hacks: Caring for Reptiles

20 October 2022 12:47 PM

Pippa is in conversation with 25-year-old Nic Alston who, through his business Southern Scales, hosts interactive educational shows about reptiles.

Lifestyle: Home & Garden: Starting a vegetable garden

20 October 2022 12:10 PM

Guest: Natasha de Leeuw | A trainer at Soil for Life 

No refunds yet for Justin Bieber's cancelled concert. What now?

20 October 2022 11:43 AM

Pippa asks consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Footage shows armed men kidnapping woman in her Cape Town family store

Local

'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival

Lifestyle

NPA lays two charges against expelled Stellenbosch student Theuns du Toit

Local

Three learners die in separate incidents in GP, educ dept to investigate

23 October 2022 10:01 AM

23 October 2022 10:01 AM

Zuma says age ain't nothing but a number ahead of ANC December conference

23 October 2022 9:35 AM

23 October 2022 9:35 AM

Kganyago won't be commenting on Phala Phala investigation or any ongoing one

23 October 2022 9:13 AM

23 October 2022 9:13 AM

