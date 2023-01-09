On the couch: Antarctica feedback with Pippa

Marina Gribenauw gives us the theatre guide
Rafiq Wagiet gives us his podcast pick
Chanel September takes us to the movies
Craig Falck gives us this week's TV guide
Guest: Kath Megaw | A clinical paediatric dietician and author of ‘Real food happy healthy children: the health solution for the whole family'LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sarah Bullen | Group Editor at Topco MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Writers of the lyrics and South African brothers Shaun and Greg Dean BarowskyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Hannah Kerchhoff
Noah Kerchhoff
Guest: Patricia van der Ross | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Denise Gabriels | Deputy Insurance ombudsman for Long term insuranceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Senior Horticulturist at Cape Horticultural SocietyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout CampaignLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST