Lifestyle: Travel - AfrikaBurn 2023

Guests
Brian Palmer | AfrikaBurn's Communications Lead.
Sindy Dondolo | Arts Development Coordinator for AfrikaBurn
Theatre with critic Robyn Cohen of The Cape Robyn website
This week's podcast selection with our social media producer Rafiq Wagiet
A look at the movies with EWN's Chanel September
Bianca and producer Amy Rae-Rispel look at the small screen and screening services.
Grace Newton gives us our weekly Gig Guide.
Other Events
The Cape Horticultural Society will hold an illustrated talk on Monday 1 May 2023 at 7.30 PM at The Athenaeum.
Country Craft Market this Saturday, 29 April, at Southey's Vines, Main Road,
Somerset West.
It’s the annual Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival, The retailer brings the Cape Winelands to Capetonians’ doorstep at Kenilworth Racecourse on April 29 and 30, accompanied by delicious food.
Music under African Skies at the Artscape Opera House on 29 April as part of the Suidoosterfees Programme.
Businesswoman Abigail Bisogno and
Business partner Kenny Lazerus
