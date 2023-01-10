Lifestyle: Travel - AfrikaBurn 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world. 29 April 2023 12:31 PM
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
How to grow your child's net worth Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth. 29 April 2023 9:54 AM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw Jacques Pauw speaks about his investigation suggesting intelligence report used by Andre De Ruyter to slam the govt was hollow. 26 April 2023 3:15 PM
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023. 28 April 2023 1:31 PM
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME? Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet. 28 April 2023 5:03 PM
7 Ways to improve your memory If you can't remember where you put your keys more often than usual lately, this list might be helpful for you. 28 April 2023 3:37 PM
Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans. 28 April 2023 3:27 PM
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western... 29 April 2023 8:37 AM
Is there space for satire in South Africa? Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at t... 27 April 2023 1:08 PM
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Lifestyle: Travel - AfrikaBurn 2023

Lifestyle: Travel - AfrikaBurn 2023

10 January 2023 12:08 PM

Guests
Brian Palmer | AfrikaBurn's Communications Lead.
Sindy Dondolo | Arts Development Coordinator for AfrikaBurn


Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV

28 April 2023 3:10 PM

Theatre with critic Robyn Cohen of The Cape Robyn website 
This week's podcast selection with our social media producer Rafiq Wagiet
A look at the movies with EWN's Chanel September
Bianca and producer Amy Rae-Rispel look at the small screen and screening services.

This week's Events Diary

28 April 2023 2:57 PM

Grace Newton gives us our weekly Gig Guide. 

Other Events


The Cape Horticultural Society will hold an illustrated talk on Monday 1 May 2023 at 7.30 PM at The Athenaeum.


Country Craft Market this Saturday, 29 April, at Southey's Vines, Main Road,
Somerset West. 


It’s the annual Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival, The retailer brings the Cape Winelands to Capetonians’ doorstep at Kenilworth Racecourse on April 29 and 30, accompanied by delicious food.
Music under African Skies at the Artscape Opera House on 29 April as part of the Suidoosterfees Programme.

Health and Wellness: Immunisation Week with IPASA

28 April 2023 2:41 PM

Guest: Bada Pharasi | The CEO of The Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (IPASA) 

Langa Freedom Run

28 April 2023 2:07 PM

Guest: Aubrey Isaacs | Langa Athletics Club Chairman

Book Club: It's Wonderful Me! (Zulu children’s book)

28 April 2023 1:59 PM

Guest: Author Makhosazana DeWette Dludla

On the couch with Anna Winger

28 April 2023 1:56 PM

Guest: Screenplay writer and producer, Anna Winger  

Music with Laura Santoni

27 April 2023 3:15 PM

Guest: Laura Santoni | Vocal transformation teacher and facilitator 

Scrabble on the rise again

27 April 2023 3:03 PM

Guest: Andrew Goldberg | Chairperson of Scrabble SA

Life Hacks: Essential oil sleep patch

27 April 2023 2:40 PM

Guests:
Businesswoman Abigail Bisogno and
Business partner Kenny Lazerus

Gardening & Home: Geyser maintenance

27 April 2023 2:09 PM

Guest: Plumber Dean Borchard

Trending

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe

Local

De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'

Business Local Politics

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

World Local Politics

Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA

Local Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

WC govt urges motorists to be cautious after 5 killed in Swellendam bus crash

29 April 2023 3:59 PM

‘We failed that family’: Bishop Lavis CPF on baby Kai-isha abduction anniversary

29 April 2023 3:17 PM

Fraud-accused Nzuzo Njilo's lawyer says court case could affect business

29 April 2023 2:28 PM

