Lifestyle: Travel - AfrikaBurn 2023

Grace Newton gives us our weekly Gig Guide.



Other Events





The Cape Horticultural Society will hold an illustrated talk on Monday 1 May 2023 at 7.30 PM at The Athenaeum.





Country Craft Market this Saturday, 29 April, at Southey's Vines, Main Road,

Somerset West.





It’s the annual Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival, The retailer brings the Cape Winelands to Capetonians’ doorstep at Kenilworth Racecourse on April 29 and 30, accompanied by delicious food.

Music under African Skies at the Artscape Opera House on 29 April as part of the Suidoosterfees Programme.

arrow_forward