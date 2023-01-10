Advice: Family Matters: Alzheimers

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Latest Local
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed. 26 January 2023 11:12 AM
Beacon Hill students receive counselling after murder of two former students The staff and students of Beacon Hill school are in mourning as two former learners have been killed in separate acts of violence. 26 January 2023 11:06 AM
Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead' And you have the opportunity to take a tour! 26 January 2023 9:58 AM
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process. 26 January 2023 10:19 AM
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword. 26 January 2023 8:43 AM
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas' About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson. 26 January 2023 7:35 AM
Are you thinking of making big purchases? Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases. 26 January 2023 10:45 AM
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl". 26 January 2023 7:55 AM
Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season. 26 January 2023 6:07 AM
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late. 26 January 2023 8:12 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Advice: Family Matters: Alzheimers

Advice: Family Matters: Alzheimers

10 January 2023 12:56 PM

Pippa shares a really beautiful story of how Sean O Sallaigh responded to his mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis, and how it impacted their relationship.  


Consumer Talk: The dangers of remote signal jamming

25 January 2023 2:58 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Car Talk: Reviewing Beijing, a new Chinese brand

25 January 2023 12:16 PM

Guest: Michael Pashut | Owner of the changecars.co.za platform and host of the TV show All things motoring.

On the couch with ETA fitness

25 January 2023 11:48 AM

Guest: Paul Laemmle of ETA. ETA is a private institution based in Rondebosch, which specialises in sports, exercise, and wellness qualifications.

Advice: Family Matters: What now for matrics?

24 January 2023 1:25 PM

Guest: Ingrid van der Merwe | Independent career counsellor and founder of Future Sketch

Bob the turtle's release

24 January 2023 1:22 PM

Guest: Talitha Noble of the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation

Lifestyle: Travel: Miles and Marion

24 January 2023 12:06 PM

In the studio are Miles and Marion Siebrits, a couple from Strand who recently completed an 8-year journey that saw them walk virtually the entire length of the South African coastline.  

On the couch with Mzansi Tenors

24 January 2023 11:45 AM

Guests
UCT music lecturer Sipho Fubesi under 
Musical legend Richard Cock. 

Music with Kyle Deutsch

23 January 2023 1:08 PM

Kyle Deutsch is no stranger to the South African and international music scene. 
He's releasing a new single Never Over. Kyle was born and raised in Ethekwini, KZN. He started his music career on the guitar at primary school. 

Link the song Never Over: https://open.spotify.com/search/kyle%20deutsch

Swimmer attempts world record in Norway

23 January 2023 12:56 PM

Guest: Amber Fillary | South Africa's under-ice swimming Guinness World Record Holder

Advice: Legal Talk: Myths around Common Law marriage

23 January 2023 12:37 PM

Guest: Martin Vermaak of Martin Vermaak Attorneys. They are a Law Firm practising exclusively in the areas of Divorce and Family Law. 

Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'

Local Business

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

Lifestyle Business

Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert's Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Yellen praises South Africa for commitment to Just Energy Plan

26 January 2023 1:30 PM

Godongwana: US commitment to help combat poaching a positive development for SA

26 January 2023 11:48 AM

Not implementing Eskom tariff hike could be disastrous, caution experts

26 January 2023 11:18 AM

