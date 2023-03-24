Health and Wellness: TB Precision Medicine

Guest: Erika Kapp | A researcher and lecturer in pharmaceutical chemistry at UWC, with a particular interest in drug-resistant tuberculosis.
Jann Close has just released his 7th studio album called Surrender and is visiting South Africa as part of the launch tour.
Song: [Surrender] - https://open.spotify.com/track/5PzduSWlMdBcLwbCmsT1Gm
On the line with Pippa is Julia September who is the Project Manager of Living Roots.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lynda Eagle | An academic advisor to the ADvTech group – they are the continent’s largest private education provider, with brands including Crawford schools, Abbots College, Vega, and Varsity CollegeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Joining Pippa in the studio are Joseph Gibbon and Matthew Redfern, and they’re both in matric at Pinelands High School this year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
1)Piet Coetzer | a farmer from Senekal in the Free State
2) Prof Doreen Atkinson | a local professor about the heritage significance of the Forgotten Highway
Pippa speaks to Landii, a pop singer-songwriter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to:
Rachel Ancer whose life was saved by the miracle of a stem cell transplant.
Donor Magda Lewandowska
In Legal Talk today, we want to consider the citizenship rights of adopted children. The conversation is sparked by a listener named Rachael Kennedy who contacted us in total surprise after her adopted child was denied citizenship in the UK.
Pippa speaks to Rachel herself and local immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg.
This month's featured chef is Peter Ayub, the owner of Sense of Taste chef school and its on-site restaurant, Urban Playground, which serves gourmet street food.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of Content at Eat Out and Food24, Tessa Purdon, gives us the latest from the restaurant world.LISTEN TO PODCAST