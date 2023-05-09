Music with Lisa Goldin

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets. 12 May 2023 2:42 PM
[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city According to a Meteorologist, the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour. 12 May 2023 2:20 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
View all Local
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
View all Politics
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club chats about the local game happening next to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 13 May. 12 May 2023 2:35 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity. 12 May 2023 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
View all Sport
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Music with Lisa Goldin

Music with Lisa Goldin

9 May 2023 4:09 PM

Pippa speaks to a South African artist who has spent much of her career songwriting and touring outside of the country. Lisa Goldin is currently in the UAE. 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment: Theatre/ Podcast/ Movies & TV

12 May 2023 3:49 PM

Theatre critic Alison Foat looks at what's happening in theatres.
CapeTalk's social media producer Rafiq Wagiet shares his podcast suggestion
Chanel tells us about what to watch this Mothers' Day weekend
Pippa and producer Maxine Peters look at new TV shows and the latest on streaming services.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Events and Gigs

12 May 2023 3:40 PM

Grace Newton gives us the musical guide around Mother City and Pippa gives a wrap of events around the city.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Specialist Nurses

12 May 2023 2:57 PM

Guests: 

1) Dianne Brits | A unit manager and specialist in palliative care.

2) Phindile Mthiya | A theatre nurse 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: Author Mark Bostridge on Florence Nightingale

12 May 2023 2:08 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by British author Mark Bostridge, whose 2008 biography of Nightingale won the prestigious Elizabeth Longford Prize for Historical Biography. The book's title is Florence Nightingale – The Woman and her Legend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Role of nurses - A doctor’s view on nurses

12 May 2023 1:53 PM

Guest: Dr. Darren Green | An Emergency and Sports physician, currently working as the Corporate Events Manager for MEDICLINIC Southern Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Tracey Carter

11 May 2023 3:14 PM

Tracey Carter is a musician who started out as a gospel singer and is now the Performance Director for the Cape Town Carnival. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town City Ballet in disarray

11 May 2023 3:04 PM

Spippa speaks to the CEO of Artscape Marlene le Roux. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks: Applying for grants without a birth certificate

11 May 2023 2:39 PM

Pippa speaks to Mbonisi Nyathi, a legal researcher at the Children’s Institute.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gardening and Home: Field Guide to Scorpions of South Africa

11 May 2023 2:19 PM

Pippa speaks to Dr Ian Engelbrecht who is a leading expert on the scorpions of Southern Africa. He is also the author of the new Field Guide to Scorpions of South Africa which has been published by Struik Nature.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the Couch: Teen author Jess Robus

11 May 2023 1:52 PM

Guest: Jess Robus | A 16-year-old student at Heronbridge College in Joburg. She has just authored a new children’s book, "Arnold the Not-Dinosaur”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

Local World

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Sport

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

'Narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one' - Batohi

12 May 2023 7:18 PM

Calm restored at CPUT, UWC after students clash with security, police

12 May 2023 6:05 PM

Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?

12 May 2023 6:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA