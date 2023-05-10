Car Talk with Ernest Page: new Hyundai Creta

Ernest Page is a motoring journalist with changecars.co.za
Theatre critic Alison Foat looks at what's happening in theatres.
CapeTalk's social media producer Rafiq Wagiet shares his podcast suggestion
Chanel tells us about what to watch this Mothers' Day weekend
Pippa and producer Maxine Peters look at new TV shows and the latest on streaming services.
Grace Newton gives us the musical guide around Mother City and Pippa gives a wrap of events around the city.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests:
1) Dianne Brits | A unit manager and specialist in palliative care.
2) Phindile Mthiya | A theatre nurse
Pippa is joined on the line by British author Mark Bostridge, whose 2008 biography of Nightingale won the prestigious Elizabeth Longford Prize for Historical Biography. The book's title is Florence Nightingale – The Woman and her Legend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Darren Green | An Emergency and Sports physician, currently working as the Corporate Events Manager for MEDICLINIC Southern Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tracey Carter is a musician who started out as a gospel singer and is now the Performance Director for the Cape Town Carnival.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Spippa speaks to the CEO of Artscape Marlene le Roux.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Mbonisi Nyathi, a legal researcher at the Children’s Institute.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Dr Ian Engelbrecht who is a leading expert on the scorpions of Southern Africa. He is also the author of the new Field Guide to Scorpions of South Africa which has been published by Struik Nature.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jess Robus | A 16-year-old student at Heronbridge College in Joburg. She has just authored a new children’s book, "Arnold the Not-Dinosaur”.LISTEN TO PODCAST