Food: Abalobi

Latest Local
'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla The Director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla, says the very popular saying lends us to be abused by politicians... 20 May 2023 2:54 PM
Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful' Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested with Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April filed papers in the Free State High Court. 20 May 2023 1:59 PM
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real. 19 May 2023 10:32 AM
Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter. 20 May 2023 8:54 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday. 20 May 2023 8:41 AM
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event! Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs! 19 May 2023 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Food: Abalobi

Food: Abalobi

15 May 2023 2:27 PM

Pippa Hudson is joined by Sonja Edridge, Chef and Head of Food at Abalobi.


Entertainment: Theatre/ Podcast/ Movies/ TV

19 May 2023 3:48 PM

Independent critic Robyn Cohen gives us the latest from the theatre world
Social media producer Rafiq Wagiet gives us his podcast pick
EWN's Chanel September looks at the big screen
Pippa and producer Maxine Peters look at the streaming services and TV

Events and Gig guide

19 May 2023 3:42 PM

Grace Newton and Pippa give us the latest in Mother City's events calendar.

#FLF Franschhoek Literary Festival director

19 May 2023 3:29 PM

Guest: Elitha van der Sandt |  The director of the Franschhoek Literary Festival

#FLF Book Club: Robert Gentle on The Scholarship Kids

19 May 2023 2:49 PM

Joining Pippa in our outside broadcast studio is Robert Gentle, author of The Scholarship Kids which has just been published by Melinda Ferguson Books.  

#FLF On the Couch: Grant Lottering on Riding Life

19 May 2023 2:00 PM

Guest: Grant Lottering | The author of the new memoir Riding Life.

Seabirds of Southern Africa

18 May 2023 3:34 PM

Guest: Peter Ryan | Emeritus professor at the Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology, located at UCT.  He is the author of the book The Guide to Seabirds of Southern Africa.

Life Hacks: Solar panels in complexes

18 May 2023 2:49 PM

Pippa speaks to the editor of the consumer finance website Just Money, Erica Liebenberg.

Home & Gardening: Cherise Viljoen

18 May 2023 2:09 PM

This week we step into the garden with horticulturist Cherise Viljoen.

On the couch: Brent Lindeque - The Good Things guy

18 May 2023 1:59 PM

Pippa is in conversation with the Good Things Guy. Brent Lindeque's website and his whole brand is about amplifying good and uplifting news and consciously focusing on the positive.  

Consumer Talk: Digital manipulation of photos by DHA

17 May 2023 3:40 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

