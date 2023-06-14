On the couch: 16@16 Zeitz Youth Day

Today's 16-year-old is mad about art. Her name is Ilene Janse van Rensburg and she’s a member of the MOCAA Art Club, which is a programme run by the Zeitz MOCAA museum to bring together young Capetonians from diverse backgrounds, who share a love of talking and making art. Pippa also speaks to Talia Naicker, who is the Education Manager at the museum and the programme coordinator for its Matric Workshop.