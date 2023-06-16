Entertainment: Gig guide/ Theatre/ Podcast/ Movies/ TV

Grace Newton gives us the weekly gig guide
Theatre critic Robyn Cohen guides us into theatres
Social media producer Rafiq Wagiet has a podcast suggestion for us.
EWN's Chanel September looks at what's on the big screen
Pippa and producer Max look at the small screen and streaming services.
Bianca speaks Music with Seth CortLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca speaks to Artist Zanele MuholiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca speaks Kristen Smit to Advisory Partner at CitadelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca speaks to food Blogger Landi GovenderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca speaks to Jenny Handley Gourmet GuideLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca speaks to Hamilton Wende from CarteBlancheLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca and Maxine look at Podcast and movies as well as TV with Rafiq and ChanelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca unpacks the weekends events and what to doLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca speaks to Prof Mike LevinLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca speaks to Megan Choritz on the book club featureLISTEN TO PODCAST